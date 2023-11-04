The Tragically Hip Phantom Power 25th Anniversary Boxset Arrives

(UMe) The Tragically Hip release an extensive deluxe boxset to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of their revered album, Phantom Power. Phantom Power, The Tragically Hip's sixth album, was originally released on July 14th, 1998 and features three of the band's biggest career hits including "Bobcaygeon" which is recognized as one of the band's most enduring signature songs and won the Juno Award for Single of The Year in 2000 and "Poets" which spent 12 weeks at #1 on Canadian alternative radio plus "Fireworks" which is one of the band's great hockey connected tracks used in many synchs over the years.

The Phantom Power 25th Anniversary boxset is bound to be the centerpiece of any collection featuring two double LP sets on 180g vinyl, with five never before heard tracks from the original recording sessions as well as a 2LP live show recorded from The Metropol in Pittsburgh, PA on October 2, 1998, plus an additional seven alternative versions curated by the band. The boxset comes complete with a 24-page original Bobcaygeon illustrated video storyboard with behind-the-scenes photos, a 12 X 12, 64-page coffee table book documenting the history of Phantom Power by producer Steve Berlin that includes rare photos, concert posters and track by track descriptions from the band. The set also includes a Blu-ray of brand-new Dolby Atmos and surround sound mixes of the original record. All tracks are released with an accompanying visualizer which can be watched on the band's YouTube page here.

The Phantom Power 25th Anniversary release follows a series of special deluxe packages - Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2021), Fully Completely Vinyl Release (2022) - as the band prepare to celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2024. Next year, to celebrate four decades of The Tragically Hip, the band will release a deluxe set of their breakthrough album Up to Here, a previously announced four-part Amazon documentary, and much more.

