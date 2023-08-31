The Tragically Hip Expand 'Phantom Power' For 25th Anniversary

(UMe) Following the celebration of a Diamond Certification for their best-selling, greatest hits compilation, Yer Favourites, today The Tragically Hip announce an extensive deluxe boxset to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of their revered album, Phantom Power, due out November 3. 2023.
Phantom Power, The Tragically Hip's sixth album, was originally released on July 14th, 1998, featuring three of the band's biggest career hits including "Bobcaygeon" which is recognized as one of the band's most enduring signature songs and won the Juno Award for Single of The Year in 2000 and "Poets" which spent 12 weeks at #1 on Canadian alternative radio plus "Fireworks" which is one of the band's great hockey connected tracks used in many synchs over the years.
The Phantom Power 25th Anniversary boxset is bound to be the centerpiece of any collection featuring two double LP sets on 180g vinyl, with five never-before-heard tracks from the original recording sessions as well as a 2LP live show recorded from The Metropol in Pittsburgh, PA on October 2, 1998, plus an additional seven alternative versions curated by the band. The boxset comes complete with a 24-page original Bobcaygeon illustrated video storyboard with behind-the-scenes photos, a 12 X 12, 64-page coffee table book documenting the history of Phantom Power by producer Steve Berlin that includes rare photos, concert posters, and track-by-track descriptions from the band. For a full recap of this special release, watch the unboxing video below. The package will also be available as a three-disc CD format.
The Phantom Power 25th Anniversary release follows a series of special deluxe packages - Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2021), and Fully Completely Vinyl Release (2022) - as the band prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024. Next year, to celebrate four decades of The Tragically Hip, the band will release a deluxe set of their breakthrough album Up to Here, a previously announced four-part Amazon documentary, and much more.
Phantom Power 25th Anniversary Boxset Track Listing:
LP 1-Side A
1. Poets
2. Something On
3. Save The Planet
4. Bobcaygeon
LP 1-Side B
1. Thompson Girl
2. Membership
3. Fireworks
4. Vapour Trails
LP 2-Side A
1. The Rules
2. Chagrin Falls
3. Escape Is At Hand For The Travellin' Man
4. Emperor Penguin
LP 2-Side B-Bonus Tracks
1. Bumblebee
2. Insomniacs
3. Songwriters Cabal
4. Vegas Strip
5. Mystery
LP 3-Side A- Recorded live October 2, 1998 at the Metropol, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
1. Save The Planet
2. Twist My Arm
3. Poets
4. Gift Shop
LP 3-Side B
1. Bobcaygeon
2. Nautical Disaster
3. Ahead By A Century
4. The Luxury
LP 4 -Side A
1. Fireworks
2. Springtime In Vienna
3. Chagrin Falls
5. New Orleans Is Sinking
LP 4-Side B
1. Grace, Too
2. Escape Is At Hand for the Travellin' Man
3. At the Hundredth Meridian
LP 5-Side A-Alternates
1. Super Farmer Nano Baby
2. Something On
3. Chagrin Falls
4. Fireworks
LP 5 -Side B
1. Thompson Girl
2. Escape Is At Hand For The Travelin' Man
3. Bobcaygeon
CD/Digital
Disc One
1. Poets
2. Something On
3. Save The Planet
4. Bobcaygeon
5. Thompson Girl
6. Membership
7. Fireworks
8. Vapour Trails
9. The Rules
10. Chagrin Falls
11. Escape Is At Hand For The Travellin' Man
12. Emperor Penguin
Bonus Tracks
13. Bumblebee
14. Insomniacs
15. Songwriters Cabal
16. Vegas Strip
17. Mystery
Disc Two-Recorded live October 2, 1998 at the Metropol, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
1. Save The Planet
2. Twist My Arm
3. Poets
4. Gift Shop
5. Bobcaygeon
6. Nautical Disaster
7. Ahead By A Century
8. The Luxury
9. Fireworks
10. Springtime In Vienna
11. Chagrin Falls
12. New Orleans Is Sinking
13. Grace, Too
14. Escape Is At Hand for the Travellin' Man
15. At the Hundredth Meridian
Disc Three-Alternates
1. Super Farmer Nano Baby
2. Something On
3. Chagrin Falls
4. Fireworks
5. Thompson Girl
6. Escape Is At Hand For The Travelin' Man
7. Bobcaygeon
Phantom Power Atmos Mix on Blu-ray and available on digital platforms:
1. Poets
2. Something On
3. Save The Planet
4. Bobcaygeon
5. Thompson Girl
6. Membership
7. Fireworks
8. Vapour Trails
9. The Rules
10. Chagrin Falls
11. Escape Is At Hand For The Travellin' Man
12. Emperor Penguin
