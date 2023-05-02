The Lonely Ones Announce Summer Tour Dates

(OMG) Hard rock band The Lonely Ones announced new tour dates for this summer!

Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece, vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. The group features Marty McCoy on guitar / vocals, Tommy Johnson on drums, Jymmy Tolland on guitar / vocals and Tru Roberts on bass / vocals. Being no strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones consist of former members of Bobaflex. Together, they knew what they wanted and knew how to get it; by combining their knowledge and experiences to achieve a common goal. With determined perseverance and an energized drive to triumph, they were ready to release their first two singles independently in March of 2020; with the titles "Eternal Sadness" and "The Lonely One."

A few months after their initial introduction to the world of rock, the band decided to take a major leap of faith and release their re-imagined version of Queen's classic song "Flash." There's always the risk of scrutiny and criticism when it comes to covering classic songs, especially ones that are still regarded with high praise from the still thriving fan base, but the band was confident their rendition would not only honor the original but also garner renewed attention for the hit theme. Any doubts were squashed when the song and video were met with rave reviews, including those of Brian May from Queen and Sam J. Jones, Flash Gordon himself.

Brian May was quoted as saying, "What a fantastic cover! I didn't realize they were going to go into The Hero and the whole reprise ... magnificent!"

Sam J Jones adds, "This is one of the best covers I have ever heard and seen. What a gifted group - The Lonely Ones are for every one of us, from the 1980's to right now!"

6/22 Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

6/23 Hallam, PA - Tourist Inn

6/24 Mount Holly, NJ - The Union Firehouse

6/25 Stroudsburg, PA - Shaman Theatre

6/28 Floyd, VA - Dogtown Roadhouse

6/29 Virginia Beach, VA Scandal's

6/30 Wilmington, NC - Madkatz

7/1 Piedmont, SC - Tribble's

7/2 Birmingham, AL -The Nick

7/5 Nashville, TN - Cobra Lounge

7/6 Knoxville, TN - Preservation Pub

7/7 Bristol, VA - Old Post 32

7/8 Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

7/12 Cadott, WI - Rockfest

7/13 Cedar Falls, IA - Octopus

7/14R ockford, IL - Whiskeys Roadhouse

7/21 Glasgow, KY AJ's Restaurant

7/22 Springville, IN -Lawrence County Rec Park

