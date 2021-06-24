The Lonely Ones Share New Single 'Dyin' All Night Long'

The Lonely Ones have released a brand new single called "Dyin' All Night Long" as they prepare to hit the road for a summer tour, followed by a fall trek with Seven Year Witch. Vocalist and guitarist Marty McCoy had this to say about the new track, "The song is about an abusive relationship, which is a lot more common than most people realize. It's easy to see from the outside looking in. "When you're in one of those relationships, you make excuses for the other person. In this song the victim has had enough". Stream the song and see the tour dates