The Lonely Ones Share New Single 'Dyin' All Night Long'

The Lonely Ones have released a brand new single called "Dyin' All Night Long" as they prepare to hit the road for a summer tour, followed by a fall trek with Seven Year Witch.
Vocalist and guitarist Marty McCoy had this to say about the new track, "The song is about an abusive relationship, which is a lot more common than most people realize. It's easy to see from the outside looking in.
"When you're in one of those relationships, you make excuses for the other person. In this song the victim has had enough". Stream the song and see the tour dates
Fri, Aug 20, 2021 Battle Creek, MI The Music Factory
Sat, Aug 21, 2021 Keokuk, IA L-Treyns
Sun, Aug 22, 2021 Mishawaka, IN Smokestack Brew
Sat, Aug 28, 2021 Columbus, OH The Basement
Sun, Aug 29, 2021 Pipestem, WV Metal In The Mountains
Tue, Aug 31, 2021 Louisville, KY Diamond Pub Concert Hall
Fri, Sep 3, 2021 Akron, OH Empire Concert Club
Sat, Sep 4, 2021 Huntington, WV V Club
Tue, Sep 7, 2021 Iowa City, IA Gabe's
Wed, Sep 8, 2021 Des Moines, IA Lefty's
Thu, Sep 9, 2021 Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar
Fri, Sep 10, 2021 Janesville, WI Back Bar
Sat, Sep 11, 2021 Chippewa Falls, WI Joel's 4 Corners
Sun, Sep 12, 2021 Braidwood, IL Top Fuel Saloon
Sat, Oct 2, 2021 Virginia Beach, VA Scandal's
Sun. Oct 3, 2021 Jacksonville, NC Hooligan's
Tue. Oct 5, 2021 Gainsville, FL High Dive
Thur. Oct 7, 2021 Punta Gorda, FL Bert's Back Porch
Fri. Oct 8, 2021 Tampa, FL Brass Mug
Sat. Oct 9, 2021 Sanford, FL West End Trading Co.
Sun. Oct 10, 2021 Jacksonville, FL Archetype
Mon. Oct 11, 2021 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
Tue. Oct 12, 2021 Greenville, SC The Radio Room
Wed. Oct 13, 2021 Charlotte, NC Amos Southend
Thur. Oct 14, 2021 Greensboro, NC The Blind Tiger
Fri. Oct 15, 2021 Pipestem, WV Pipestem Event Center
Sat. Oct 16, 2021 Winchester, VA Blue Fox
