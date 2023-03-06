(Absolute Publicity) Doug Gray, founding member and lead singer of legendary southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band, is mourning the loss of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington, who passed away yesterday. He was 71. Rossington was the last original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd.
"This was expected but still hard to believe. Great sadness has come upon me. He was a gentleman that held it all together. Much love to his wife, Dale, who has been by his side through the good and the bad.
"May we all have a moment of prayer for Gary, Dale and the entire Lynyrd Skynyrd family. My heart is completely broken. He was King of the Hop. Marvelous players are waiting on him in heaven. May we all Ride in Peace."
Lynyrd Skynyrd Legend Gary Rossington Dead At 71
Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For Street Survivors' 45th Anniversary (2022 In Review)
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour
Gen Z'ers And Millennials Prefer Classic Rock Says Yousician's Year in Review
Lynyrd Skynyrd Legend Gary Rossington Dead At 71- Kid Rock Announces No Snowflakes Summer Arena Concerts- more
Roger Waters Previews Re-Recorded Version Of The Dark Side Of The Moon- Rush Announce Singles 40th Anniversary Reissues- more
David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained- Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere- more
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
Pantera, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams Release The Thing That Wrecks You Video
The Marshall Tucker Band's Doug Gray Pays Tribute To Gary Rossington
Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side of The Moon's 50th Anniversary
Kip Moore Announces Damn Love World Tour
Nita Strauss Reuniting With Alice Cooper For Upcoming Tour
Lionel Richie Taps Earth, Wind & Fire For Sing A Song All Night Long Tour
Mr. Big Announce The Big Finish Tour