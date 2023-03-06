The Marshall Tucker Band's Doug Gray Pays Tribute To Gary Rossington

Doug Gray (The Marshall Tucker Band), Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd) Courtesy of Absolute Publicity

(Absolute Publicity) Doug Gray, founding member and lead singer of legendary southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band, is mourning the loss of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington, who passed away yesterday. He was 71. Rossington was the last original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd.



"This was expected but still hard to believe. Great sadness has come upon me. He was a gentleman that held it all together. Much love to his wife, Dale, who has been by his side through the good and the bad.

"May we all have a moment of prayer for Gary, Dale and the entire Lynyrd Skynyrd family. My heart is completely broken. He was King of the Hop. Marvelous players are waiting on him in heaven. May we all Ride in Peace."

Related Stories

Lynyrd Skynyrd Legend Gary Rossington Dead At 71

Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For Street Survivors' 45th Anniversary (2022 In Review)

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

Gen Z'ers And Millennials Prefer Classic Rock Says Yousician's Year in Review

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News