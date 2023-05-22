The Nocturnal Affair Release Video for Cover of Depeche Mode's 'It's No Good'

(TAG) The era of the vertical video is here and Las Vegas Rockers, The Nocturnal Affair, are living in the future with their new music video for their cover of Depeche Mode's "It's No Good".
The Nocturnal Affair is stepping up as one of the first bands in the world to film a music video vertically. The 9:16 format used by THE Nocturnal Affair signifies the rise of vertical video on social media, and the inevitable shift to come for music videos. Thinking and acting forward, The Nocturnal Affair hopes to kickstart the new wave of integrating vertical formats with "It's No Good".
Since its May 9th release, 'It's No Good' has earned Top honors at Radio as the "Most Added Single" on the Mediabase Activator Chart as well as "Top 5 Greatest Gainer" on the SMR Rock Chart
