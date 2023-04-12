The Paper Kites Release ''Till The Flame Turns Blue Video

(Sonic PR) Australian indie folk-rock outfit The Paper Kites have unveiled a second offering from their upcoming 'At The Roadhouse' project: "Till The Flame Turns Blue". The single arrives with a smouldering live performance video from The Roadhouse venue. Directed by cinematographer Keiran Watson-Bonnice.

A prime example of the shining folk/pop that has earned them fans the world over, "Till The Flame Turns Blue" sees the five-piece fusing lilting indie/Americana arrangements with the kind of sentimental storytelling that will stop you in your tracks.

"But we were born in the moonlight baby, In the fire of a silver stream, So maybe we could just, We could burn until the flame turns blue" coos frontman Sam Bentley, his tender vocal surrounded by a soothing, multi-layered soundscape of pedal steels, hammond organs, gauzy guitars, and gospel-like backing vocals. Capturing The Paper Kites' keen ability for melding magical folk-rock melodies with lyrics that shimmer and sting like long-forgotten memories rising to the surface, "Till The Flame Turns Blue" makes for a hymnal, soul-balming addition to their repertoire.

Written by Sam and produced alongside Matt Redlich, the track was mastered by Grammy Award-winning duo Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone (MGMT, Yo La Tengo, Yeah Yeah Yeahs).

"Till The Flame Turns Blue" is a second look into The Paper Kites' upcoming 'At The Roadhouse' project, the follow-up to their acclaimed 2021 album 'Roses'. In the winter of July 2022, the band performed an unannounced month-long residency in the small Victorian town of Campbells Creek, Australia while working on their sixth album. Locals and passersby stepped in from the cold, foggy air to find a warm crackling fire, crowded tables and booths and a dimly lit bar.

"We had talked about this for years" vocalist Sam Bentley explains, "We were drawn to the idea of holding up in a town somewhere and playing the evenings as a house band. The Roadhouse became this place for us."

Expanding their line-up for the project, the five members of The Paper Kites recruited three extra musicians to make up their roadhouse band, including multi-instrumentalist Matt Dixon, pianist/percussionist Hannah Cameron and guitarist/percussionist Chris Panousakis.

Performances from The Roadhouse were filmed by cinematographer Keiren Watson-Bonnice and are set to be released with the upcoming singles. Watch the band's dazzling performance of "Till The Flame Turns Blue" below:

