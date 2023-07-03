The Paper Kites Deliver 'Black & Thunder' Video

(Sonic) Australian indie-folk groundbreakers The Paper Kites have unveiled the latest insight into their upcoming album 'At The Roadhouse' (out September 1 via Nettwerk Music Group); the stirring and groovy new single "Black & Thunder".

Recorded in the remote Australian village of Campbells Creek (pop. 2,071) during the band's unannounced and unadvertised residency, "Black & Thunder" is a true embodiment of the steadfast DIY ethos that filtered into the five-piece's new album.

"That was a song that seemed to get people out of their seats," recalls songwriter Sam Bentley of "Black & Thunder". "There was a woman who would come to every show and just dance by the fire all night. It was one of the many moments I remember thinking how alive The Roadhouse felt - so rich and vibrant with its many characters."

One of many striking moments to be found on the band's upcoming album, 'At The Roadhouse', their new LP is the continuation of an odds-defying run for The Paper Kites that has seen them achieve accolades including north of one billion streams on Spotify and continuously-growing sold-out audiences across three continents.

Removing themselves from the typical pageantry that accompanies accolades like that, the group found inspiration for this new album while hand-converting an old gold-mining supply shop into the music venue of their dreams - affectionately dubbed "The Roadhouse". In Campbells Creek, away from the pressures of daily life, The Paper Kites joyfully filled the venue with music around the clock for weeks on end: creating new songs by day, performing them to a growing fan community at night, and recording right there the next morning. Taking their inspiration from the area's red earth and bushfire moons, the sixteen songs of the resultant album 'At The Roadhouse' form a touching ode to what waits for us on the winding roads of love, loss, acceptance and wanderlust. Released on 1 September 2023 via the Nettwerk label, the full tracklisting of 'At The Roadhouse' is as follows:

THE PAPER KITES - AT THE ROADHOUSE TRACKLIST:

Midnight Moon

Till The Flame Turns Blue

Black & Thunder

Marietta

Rolling On Easy

Hurts So Good

Burn The Night Away

Good Nights Gone

June's Stolen Car

Maria, It's Time

Green Valleys

The Sweet Sound Of You

I Don't Want To Go That Way

Pocket Full Of Rain

Mercy

Darkness At My Door

