The String Cheese Incident Announce 2023 Colorado Incidents

(Big Hassle) The String Cheese Incident is excited to announce their 2023 Colorado Incidents. The band kicks things off with two nights, July 11-12, at the beautiful Dillon Amphitheater located on the shore of the Dillon Dam, surrounded by the picturesque Colorado Rockies.
The Incidents continue July 14-16 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Friday at Red Rocks will see SCI combine with rock legend John Fogerty to form a one night super group, the John Fogerty Incident.
The following two nights will open with performances by fast-rising rock-fused bluegrass darlings Kitchen Dwellers (Saturday) and electronic music torch-bearers Thievery Corporation (Sunday) for what is sure to be a very special run of Incidents.
Tickets for both Dillon & Red Rocks go on sale this Thursday, March 23, with a special SCI Family pre-sale at 11am, MT (NO CODE REQUIRED). A public on-sale will follow on Friday, March 24, at 10am MT. Special VIP & Travel Packages are also available for both Dillon & Red Rocks, on sale this Thursday, March 23, at 11am MT. Tickets here.
The String Cheese Incident on Tour
April 22 @ Backwoods Music Festival | Ozark, OR
April 26 @ The Riverside Theater | Milwaukee, WI
April 27 @ The Sylvee | Madison, WI
April 28, 29 @ Riviera Theatre | Chicago, IL
April 30 @ Palace Theatre | St. Paul, MN
May 4, 5, 6 @ Salvage Station | Asheville, NC
July 11, 12 @ Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO
July 14, 15, 16 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO
