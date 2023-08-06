The String Cheese Incident Reflect On Life's Journey With 'Eventually'

Album art

(BHM) The String Cheese Incident is excited to share "Eventually" - the third song to be released from the forthcoming album Lend Me A Hand due out on Sept 8.

"'Eventually' is a song about the realization of my shortcomings and the journey to become the person I can be proud of," says Bill Nershi (guitar, vocals). The new song provides yet another moment of reflection within the collection of songs. "Our goal was to make sure nothing got in the way of the lyrics. Even though we're still a jam band at heart, all these songs can really stand on their own."

Over the last three decades, SCI have built a devoted following on the strength of their kaleidoscopic musicality and commitment to leaving audiences awestruck. Known for an immersive live show that continually pushes into unexpected terrain, the Colorado-bred six-piece handles everything from bluegrass to dubstep to psychedelia with equal parts abandon and ingenuity-a feat that's found them sharing stages with such wide-ranging artists as Lauryn Hill, Skrillex, James Brown, Billy Strings, Perry Farrell, Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band, and more. But in a departure for the band-Bill Nershi (guitar, vocals), Michael Kang (guitar, mandolin, violin, vocals), Keith Moseley (bass, vocals), Michael Travis (drums, vocals), Kyle Hollingsworth (keys, vocals), and Jason Hann (percussion, programming)-SCI's eighth studio album trades all that genre-hopping for a stripped-back form of folk-rock.

The band looks forward to watching the songs of Lend Me A Hand transform and take new shape in their live show as they gear up for a spot on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour-and for their official 30th-anniversary celebration later this year. "It'll be fun to see how some of these three- or four-minute tunes open up and stretch out a bit," says Moseley. "One of the things that's helped us stay connected over the years is that shared love for the beauty of the creative process-we're all still completely engaged in the pursuit of making the best music we can make, then giving the best live performance we can. If I had to guess, I'd say that the next album we put out will be 180 degrees from this one, because that's how things tend to go with us. We just point the ship into the wind and head off onto the next adventure, whatever that might be."

The String Cheese Incident On Tour

Aug 4 @ Magic City Blues | Billings, MT

Sept 2 @ Alaska State Fair | Palmer, AK

Sept 8 @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre | Raleigh, NC*

Sept 9 @ PNC Music Pavilion | Charlotte, NC*

Sept 10 @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! | Richmond, VA

Sept 14 @ Penn's Peak | Jim Thorpe, PA

Sept 15 @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Saratoga Springs, NY*

Sept 16 @ Xfinity Center | Mansfield, MA*

Sept 17 @ Forest Hills Stadium | Forest Hills, NY*

Sept 20 @ Rose Music Center at The Heights | Huber Heights, OH

Sept 21 @ Fallsview Casino Resort | Niagara Falls, ON

Sept 22 @ Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, MI*

Oct 26-29 @ Suwannee Hulaween | Live Oak, FL

Nov 2-4 @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater | Austin, TX

*Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival

Related Stories

The String Cheese Incident Share New Song 'One More Time'

The String Cheese Incident Announce First New Studio Album In Six Years

The String Cheese Incident Announce 2023 Colorado Incidents

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Lead Telluride Festival Lineup

More The String Cheese Incident News