The String Cheese Incident Share New Song 'One More Time'

Cover art

(BHM) The String Cheese Incident has shared "One More Time" - the second song to be released from the forthcoming album Lend Me A Hand. "'One More Time' was written on my ukulele sitting in the woods of Colorado," says Kyle Hollingsworth (Keyboards, vocals). "I love writing on instruments that I can't really play, it opens up lots of new sonic territory for me. Lyrically it speaks of remembrance and memories of our friend and manager, Jesse Aratow, who passed in 2021. I asked everyone that knew Jesse to send me a few images and memories they had of him. Then I got together with Sam Beam from Iron & Wine and we crafted this song together. I feel like in the end it was a song for everyone who has lost someone, not specifically about Jesse. This one's gonna be hard for me to pull off live without crying."

"One More Time" exhibits the full depth and character of SCI's songwriting. With Lend Me A Hand, the band delivers some of their most intimate and emotionally potent material to date and follows last month's release of the album's title track, "Lend Me A Hand."

The band is gearing up for a run of very special Colorado amphitheater shows including their 50th performance at Red Rocks. The band kicks things off with two nights, July 11-12, at the beautiful Dillon Amphitheater located on the shore of the Dillon Dam, surrounded by the picturesque Colorado Rockies. The Incidents continue July 14-16 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Friday at Red Rocks will see SCI combine with rock legend John Fogerty to form a one-night supergroup, the John Fogerty Incident. The following two nights will open with performances by fast-rising rock-fused bluegrass darlings Kitchen Dwellers (Saturday) and electronic music torch-bearers Thievery Corporation (Sunday) for what is sure to be a very special run of Incidents.

A poignant yet high-spirited reflection on love, loss, and resilience, Lend Me A Hand emerged as SCI coped with such life-changing events as the sudden death of their close friend Jesse Aratow (a member of their management team for most of the band's history). As they dreamed up a batch of songs firmly centered on their storytelling, the band joined forces with Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Waxahatchee), a producer whose distinct vision helped SCI to fully embrace the album's rootsy simplicity.

"Every album's a snapshot of the band at that moment, and this record turned out to be one of our most introspective," says Moseley. "We were coming out of the pandemic and coming up on our anniversary; we'd lost someone who's been an important part of our team for so long. All those thoughts and feelings coalesced into something that's much more focused on the storytelling, and feels more like hanging out in the living room with us while we sing you some songs." "Rather than trying to be flashy with the musicianship, our goal was to make sure nothing got in the way of the lyrics," adds Nershi. "So even though we're still a jam band at heart, all these songs can really stand on their own."

