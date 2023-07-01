The Unity To Take 'The Hellish Joyride' This Summer With New Album

Album art

(Freeman) The Unity proudly announce the release of their fifth album, 'The Hellish Joyride', due out August 25th. The album follows up their four successful albums - 'The Unity' (2017), 'Rise' (2018), 'Pride' (2020) and 'The Devil You Know - Live' (2021) - as well as European tours both headlining and alongside luminaries such as Sinner, Edguy, Axel Rudi Pell or Rhapsody Of Fire. The band has also had renowned performances at Masters Of Rock, the Knockout Festival, Metal-Fest and Bang Your Head.

"Our music has always featured a wide stylistic range, but 'The Hellish Joyride' stretches the boundaries of melodic power metal even further," explains Michael Ehre, referring to the album's twelve extremely diverse songs, which range from neck-breakingly fast-paced to groovingly cool to balladesque.

On top of that, the band's latest addition, Tobias "Eggi" Exxel (bass, Edguy), has brought fresh energy to the fold and unquestionably supports the sworn circle of Gamma Ray members Henjo Richter (guitar) and Michael Ehré (drums), vocalist Gianba Manenti, guitarist Stef and keyboardist Sascha Onnen.

The new album has been scheduled for release on Steamhammer/SPV on August 25th, 2023, and their European tour with Primal Fear is set to kick off just one week later.

The lead single, including a fun yet lavishly produced video clip, is entitled "Always Two Ways To Play" and will be out on July 14th, followed five weeks later by the second single "Saints And Sinners" on August 18th.

Related Stories

New Order and Pet Shop Boys Add Paul Oakenfold To Unity Tour

More The Unity News