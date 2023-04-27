Throw The Fight Premiere 'Obey' Video

(Freeman) With over 50,000 albums sold, 700,000+ monthly Spotify listeners, and more than 100 million streams, American hard rock experts Throw The Fight have already developed impressive numbers throughout their band history. Three years after the release of their latest album, 'Settle Your Sins', the band marks their return with the upcoming full-length, 'Strangeworld', out June 30 via Long Branch Records.
Produced by Josh Gilbert and Joseph McQueen (As I Lay Dying, Bad Wolves, Light The Torch, Upon A Burning Body), the record is a potent distillation of the strengths of their catalog and a huge step forward to the future.
Today, the band released their new single "Obey" alongside a brand new video - marking the third track released off 'Strangeworld' - following the singles "Cover Your Tracks" and "Hourglass".
Watch the Video for "Obey" below:
Kill The Lights Deliver New Single 'Voices'
Carl Palmer Recovering From Heart Procedure- Metallica Animated For 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' Video- Pearl Jam Offshoot Brad- ZO2 Reunite- more.
U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview- KISS- more
Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
Queen: Freddie Mercury Personal Collection Headed To Auction
U2 Add 5 More Dates To Las Vegas Residency
Triumph US Festival 40th Anniversary Special Edition Package Announced
Carlos Santana Documentary Rights Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics
Creeping Death Announce Two-Part Boundless Domain Summer Tour
Attila Share 'Bite Your Tongue' Visualizer
Cable Ties Share New Single 'Change'