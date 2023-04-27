Throw The Fight Premiere 'Obey' Video

(Freeman) With over 50,000 albums sold, 700,000+ monthly Spotify listeners, and more than 100 million streams, American hard rock experts Throw The Fight have already developed impressive numbers throughout their band history. Three years after the release of their latest album, 'Settle Your Sins', the band marks their return with the upcoming full-length, 'Strangeworld', out June 30 via Long Branch Records.

Produced by Josh Gilbert and Joseph McQueen (As I Lay Dying, Bad Wolves, Light The Torch, Upon A Burning Body), the record is a potent distillation of the strengths of their catalog and a huge step forward to the future.

Today, the band released their new single "Obey" alongside a brand new video - marking the third track released off 'Strangeworld' - following the singles "Cover Your Tracks" and "Hourglass".

Watch the Video for "Obey" below:

