.

Throw The Fight Premiere 'Obey' Video

04-27-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Throw The Fight Cover art
Cover art

(Freeman) With over 50,000 albums sold, 700,000+ monthly Spotify listeners, and more than 100 million streams, American hard rock experts Throw The Fight have already developed impressive numbers throughout their band history. Three years after the release of their latest album, 'Settle Your Sins', the band marks their return with the upcoming full-length, 'Strangeworld', out June 30 via Long Branch Records.

Produced by Josh Gilbert and Joseph McQueen (As I Lay Dying, Bad Wolves, Light The Torch, Upon A Burning Body), the record is a potent distillation of the strengths of their catalog and a huge step forward to the future.

Today, the band released their new single "Obey" alongside a brand new video - marking the third track released off 'Strangeworld' - following the singles "Cover Your Tracks" and "Hourglass".

Watch the Video for "Obey" below:

Related Stories
Throw The Fight Premiere 'Obey' Video

Kill The Lights Deliver New Single 'Voices'

More Throw The Fight News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Carl Palmer Recovering From Heart Procedure- Metallica Animated For 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' Video- Pearl Jam Offshoot Brad- ZO2 Reunite- more.

U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview- KISS- more

Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!

Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival

Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023

Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert

Latest News

Queen: Freddie Mercury Personal Collection Headed To Auction

U2 Add 5 More Dates To Las Vegas Residency

Triumph US Festival 40th Anniversary Special Edition Package Announced

Carlos Santana Documentary Rights Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Creeping Death Announce Two-Part Boundless Domain Summer Tour

Attila Share 'Bite Your Tongue' Visualizer

Superlove Announce New Album

Cable Ties Share New Single 'Change'