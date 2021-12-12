Kill The Lights Deliver New Single 'Voices'

Voices Single art

Bullet for My Valentine and Throw the Fight offshoot Kill The Lights have premiered a visualizer for their brand new single "Voices", which is the follow up to their "Chasing Shadows" single that they released last month.

They had this to say, "'Voices' is a song about believing in yourself even when everyone else doubts you. The song is a huge 'F you' to the people in your life that constantly tell you that you are not good enough.

"The song is a battle cry to those of you that feel that you don't have a voice and that nobody hears you. It's about standing up for yourself and staying true to yourself and your dreams every day." Watch the visualizer below:

