Kill The Lights Deliver New Single 'Voices'

Bullet for My Valentine and Throw the Fight offshoot Kill The Lights have premiered a visualizer for their brand new single "Voices", which is the follow up to their "Chasing Shadows" single that they released last month.
They had this to say, "'Voices' is a song about believing in yourself even when everyone else doubts you. The song is a huge 'F you' to the people in your life that constantly tell you that you are not good enough.
"The song is a battle cry to those of you that feel that you don't have a voice and that nobody hears you. It's about standing up for yourself and staying true to yourself and your dreams every day." Watch the visualizer below:
