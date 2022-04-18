Tim Burgess Shares 'Here Comes The Weekend' Video

Single art

Tim Burgess has released a Kevin Godley directed music video for his brand new single, "Here Comes The Weekend", which is the first taste of music from a new album due for release later this year.

Burgess had this to say about the song, "The idea was very much about two people who were distanced and wanted to connect but were finding it really difficult because of mobile phone signals and rain and time differences and jet lag. And I always knew the album should start with Here Comes The Weekend. It's a simple song, and it's a feeling more than anything."



Godley said of the video, "This idea, about physical separation versus virtual connection, had Tim, Rose and Dan delivering impeccable performances throughout a pretty physical day, spent bending real people plus live projections into a film that seems to blur the lines between joy and anxiety.

"Not that we set out to achieve anything that specific, but the improvisational nature of the shoot allowed it to emerge. Nor did it do any harm having an artist and song this bloody good to apply the idea to. Big thanks to Tim and everyone for the opportunity."

Related Stories

Tim Burgess Streams New Song and Announces EP

News > Tim Burgess