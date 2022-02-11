Trey Anastasio Band, The Black Crowes Lead Peach Music Festival Lineup

Event poster

Trey Anastasio Band, The Black Crowes, Billy Strings, and Joe Russo's Almost Dead will headline the 10th anniversary of The Peach Music Festival.

They will be joined by Goose, the Revivalists, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and the reunion of The Word featuring Robert Randolph, John Medeski, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, and Chris Chew.

The four-day live music and camping experience coming to Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA, from Thursday, June 30 through Sunday, July 3rd and will be presented by Live Nation.

Inspired by the legendary music of the Allman Brothers Band, the 10th anniversary celebration of The Peach Music Festival will also feature founding member Jaimoe performing as Jaimoe and Friends, and a special appearance by Trouble No More, featuring Brandon "Taz" Niederaurer (Guitar, Vocals), Daniel Donato (Guitar, Vocals), Dylan Niederaurer (Bass Guitar), Jack Ryan (Drums), Lamar Williams Jr. (Vocals), Nikki Glaspie (Drums), Peter Levin (Keys) and Roosevelt Collier (Pedal Steel Guitar), celebrating the 50thanniversary of the Allman Brothers Band's seminal "Eat A Peach" album.

Also appearing at the 10th anniversary of The Peach Music Festival: Duane Betts, Steel Pulse, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, G. Love & The Juice, Rayland Baxter, The Wailers performing Bob Marley's Legend, Ripe, Keller Williams, Doom Flamingo, Tauk, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Celisse, The Motet, Marco Benevento, Star Kitchen, Karina Rykman, Nth Power featuring Jennifer Hartswick, The Bogie Band featuring Joe Russo, Samantha Fish, Spaga, Hannah Wicklund, Lacuna (Holly Bowling and Tom Hamilton), Eric Krasno & The Assembly, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer & Friends, Dogs In A Pile, Kitchen Dwellers, Maggie Rose, The Shady Recruits, Eggy, Little Stranger, Yam Yam, Brother and Sister (featuring Melody and Vaylor Trucks), The Wild Feathers, JD Simo, Cordovas, Consider The Source, Midnight North, JB Strauss, Gabriel Kelley, Sicard Hollow, Daniel Donato, Bobby Lee Rodgers, Wax Owls, Jauntee, Great Time, GA-20, Cycles, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Miss Mojo, Mezcalero Sound Hole, Muskrat Lightning, Friends of the Brothers, and Dry Reef.

Additional artists will be announced.

