Trivium Matt Heafy Shares First Ibaraki Song and Video

Trivium frontman Matthew Kiichi Heafy has released a music video for the song "Tamashii No Houkai," that features a special guest appearance Ihsahn of Emperor.
The song is the first single from Heafy's "Ibaraki" project. He had this to say about the track, "'Tamashii No Houkai' means 'the breaking of the soul' or 'soul collapse. It's a Japanese term that didn't exist before, but one we forged to reflect the song's meaning.
"'Tamashii No Houkai' is co-written by Ihsahn - the legend behind Emperor and a musician who has been a longtime influence and mentor to so much that I do in music. The writing of this song was the turning point for Ibaraki - it summarized everything from the past, present, and future of what I thought black metal was, is, and could be.
"'Tamashii No Houkai' is the perfect summary and representation of everything that Ibaraki is... and will be." Watch the video below:
