U2 Frontman Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour

Tour poster

U2 frontman Bono has announced that he will be launching a 14-city book tour to promote his forthcoming memoir, "SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story", which will be hitting stores on November 1st.

The Stories of Surrender Tour will be kicking off on November 2nd in New York City at the Beacon Theatre and will include several U.S. stops, along with dates in Bono's hometown of Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Glasgow and will conclude in Madrid on November 28th.

He had this to say, "I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2's audience. In these shows I've got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell...

"Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."

Tickets are set to go on sale beginning Friday, October 7 at 10am local time via www.ticketmaster.com/bono, and each ticket purchased comes with a copy of the book. There will be a two-ticket limit per person. See the dates below:

Wed Nov 02 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Fri Nov 04 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sun Nov 06 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

Tue Nov 08 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

Wed Nov 09 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Sat Nov 12 - San Francisco, CA - Orpheum Theatre

Sun Nov 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

Wed Nov 16 - London, UK - The London Palladium

Thu Nov 17 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

Sat Nov 19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

Mon Nov 21 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia Theatre

Wed Nov 23 - Berlin, DE - Admiralspalast

Fri Nov 25 - Paris, FR - Le Grand Rex

Mon Nov 28 - Madrid, ES - Teatro Coliseum

