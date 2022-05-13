U2 Frontman Bono Publishing Memoir This Fall

(hennemusic) U2 frontman Bono will publish his memoir, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story", on November 1. The project sees the Irish rocker writing for the first time about his remarkable life and those he has shared it with.
In his unique voice, Bono takes us from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was fourteen, to U2's unlikely journey to become one of the world's most influential rock bands, to his more than twenty years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty.
Writing with candor, self-reflection, and humor, Bono opens the aperture on his life, and the family, friends, and faith that have sustained, challenged, and shaped him.
Surrender's subtitle, "40 Songs, One Story", is a nod to the book's forty chapters, which are each named after a U2 song and accompanied by forty original drawings by the singer, which will appear throughout the package.
In a preview clip, fans can hear audio of Bono read an extract from the chapter titled "Out Of Control", in which he tells the story of starting to write U2's first single on May 10, 1978, in the years after the band formed in Dublin in 1976.
Learn more and stream an audio preview of the book here.
