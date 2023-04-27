U2 Add 5 More Dates To Las Vegas Residency

Event poster

(fcc) Due to extraordinary ongoing demand which has seen over one million ticket requests registered, Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation today announced an additional 5 dates for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, a first-of-its-kind live music experience which will see the world's biggest rock band launch the world's most cutting-edge venue, Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere marks U2's first live shows in four years and Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas will be the only place fans can see the show.

The following dates have been announced:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4



The long-awaited confirmation of dates comes after U2 dropped the ultimate sneak peek - to a mass global audience - with a Super Bowl commercial back in February which let fans know that the band will return to the stage later this year.

TICKETS: In order to accommodate the high demand of registrations already received, only those who previously registered and received a code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale for the new dates (October 27, 28, November 1, 3 and 4) at this time.



Tickets start at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees. The larger capacity at Sphere allows for 60% of tickets to be priced under $300 and there will also be a limited number of premium priced tickets per show.



U2.COM PRESALE: U2.com members who were unable to purchase during the initial Ticket Request will have a second opportunity to purchase tickets to the newly announced dates and will be notified via email regarding next steps.



GENERAL ONSALE: If any tickets remain, they will be sold during a general onsale starting Friday, April 28 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. On sale times will vary, check the Ticketmaster listing for more information.



DETAILS ON GENERAL ADMISSION FLOOR TICKETS: In an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, GA floor tickets for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere will be restricted from transfer. They may only be resold at the original purchase price.



Fans will still have protection against unforeseen circumstances. Those who purchase tickets and are no longer able to attend their show will be able to sell their tickets at the price they paid using the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works is available here.

RED ZONE: At each U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere performance, 50 tickets to experience the show from an exclusive VIP riser will be made available for purchase benefitting (RED), the organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive.

"We're so grateful once again to U2 for their generosity. And we're very excited that each U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere performance will feature an iconic (RED) Zone, which lets fans choose (RED) and save lives while enjoying the show with an excellent view of the stage", said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED). "Over the years, U2's generosity has delivered nearly $23 million for (RED)'s fight to end AIDS. Thanks to U2 and U2 fans everywhere for helping (RED) make preventable and treatable disease preventable and treatable for everyone."



VIP: VIP and Hotel packages for all announced shows will be available through Vibee at, U2.Vibee.com. Vibee, the new music-led destination experience company founded by Live Nation, is the exclusive Hotel Package and VIP Experience provider for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere. Vibee has fans covered from the minute they arrive. The range of elevated hospitality packages may include premium concert seating; hotel rooms at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort attached to Sphere; priority entry into the U2:UV Fan Portal, an immersive, cutting-edge installation and pop-up shop at The Venetian; limited edition U2 memorabilia; nightclub access; bespoke concierge service and more.

Citi Cardmembers Have Special Access to Vibee VIP & Hotel Packages now through May 3 at 10pm.

Related Stories

U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates Announced

U2's Bono Kicks Off Spring Run Of Stories Of Surrender Shows

U2 Top The Charts With Songs Of Surrender

More U2 News