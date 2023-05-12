U2 Add 8 More Dates To UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere

(Live Nation) Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation today announced an additional 8 dates have been added to meet the unprecedented demand for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, a first-of-its-kind live music experience which will see the world's biggest rock band launch the world's most cutting-edge venue, Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere marks U2's first live shows in four years and Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas will be the only place fans can see the show, now with 25 total shows spanning September 29 through December 16, 2023.
The following dates have been announced:
Friday, September 29
Saturday, September 30
Thursday, October 5
Saturday, October 7
Sunday, October 8
Wednesday, October 11
Friday, October 13
Saturday, October 14
Wednesday, October 18
Friday, October 20
Saturday, October 21
Wednesday, October 25
Friday, October 27
Saturday, October 28
Wednesday, November 1
Friday, November 3
Saturday, November 4
Friday, December 1
Saturday, December 2
Wednesday, December 6
Friday, December 8
Saturday, December 9
Wednesday, December 13
Friday, December 15
Saturday, December 16
'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' is the band's latest ambitious creative project and will see them work once again with longtime U2 creative collaborator and show director Willie Williams. It follows the massive success of the band's acclaimed Joshua Tree 30th anniversary stadium tour which was seen by over 3.2 million fans worldwide and their 2018 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE indoor tour which played to a combined audience of 1 million across Europe and North America.
Acknowledged as the best live act in the world, U2 have always - since their earliest days, including the industry-defining ZOO TV Tour which broke the mold in 1991 - consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance, with ground-breaking stage shows that embrace the latest in technology and innovation. The announcement that the band will be the first musical act at Sphere, the next-generation entertainment medium that dominates the Las Vegas skyline, is fitting for a show from the world's most thrilling live band.
Bono, The Edge and Adam said, "U2 hasn't played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they're building for us out there in the desert... We're the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level... That's what U2's been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ZOO TV Tour, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall.
Sphere is more than just a venue, it's a gallery and U2's music is going to be all over the walls."
The Edge added - "The beauty of Sphere is not only the ground-breaking technology that will make it so unique, with the world's most advanced audio system, integrated into a structure which is designed with sound quality as a priority; it's also the possibilities around immersive experience in real and imaginary landscapes. In short, it's a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we'd be mad not to accept the invitation."
Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that will bring wonder to the world and redefine the future of live entertainment. Sphere's 22nd century technologies include a 16K x 16K LED display inside the main venue bowl that wraps up, over, and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. Sphere Immersive Sound, the world's most advanced concert audio system, delivers crystal-clear audio to every seat in the house. Multi-sensory 4D technologies will enhance the storytelling experience so guests can "feel" the experience - such as the rumble of thunder or the feeling of a cool breeze. 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' will tap into this cutting-edge technology, allowing fans to experience something completely new.
