U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency

(fcc) With more than one million ticket requests to date, Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation today announced an additional seven dates have been added to U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, a first-of-its-kind live music experience which will see the world's biggest rock band launch the world's most cutting-edge venue, Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Marking their first live shows in four years, Sphere in Las Vegas will be the only place fans can see U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere. The long-awaited confirmation of dates comes after U2 dropped the ultimate sneak peek - to a mass global audience - with a Super Bowl commercial back in February which let fans know that the band will return to the stage later this year.
The following dates have been announced:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25
Bono and The Edge recently gave Apple Music's Zane Lowe a sneak preview tour of Sphere and a glimpse into their ideas as they begin to create these shows. U2: The Zane Lowe Interview is now available below:
