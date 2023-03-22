U2 Members Perform NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Video still

(hennemusic) U2 members Bono and The Edge performed an intimate set on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series to promote the band's newly-released collection, "Songs Of Surrender."

The pair were joined by a teen choir from the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. for the appearance, which featured stripped-down acoustic versions of four songs from the 2000 album, "All That You Can't Leave Behind": "Beautiful Day", "In a Little While", "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of" and "Walk On."

According to NPR's Robin Hilton, Bono and The Edge made the trip from Ireland to the States specifically for the Tiny Desk performance, arriving in D.C. after five days of rehearsals at Bono's New York apartment.

"Songs Of Surrender" presents 40 songs from U2's history that were re-recorded during sessions over the past two years and includes "a musical re-imagining" that resulted in completely new recordings of each track.

Watch video of the full NPR Tiny Desk Concert by U2 here.

