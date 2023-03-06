.

U2 Share Reimagined Version Of Beautiful Day

Bruce Henne | 03-06-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

U2 Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) U2 is sharing a reimagined version of their 2000 classic, "Beautiful Day", from the forthcoming collection, "Songs Of Surrender." The high-energy of the original has been replaced with a new production that puts the emphasis on melody alongside moments of sparse instrumentation, as guitarist and producer The Edge relayed recently as part of the announcement about the project.

"What started out as an experiment quickly developed into a personal obsession as so many of our songs yielded to a new interpretation," explained the rocker. "Intimacy replaced post punk urgency. New tempos, new keys, and in some cases new chords and new lyrics arrived. A great song, it turns out is kind of indestructible.

"The process of selecting which songs to revisit started with a series of demos. I looked at how a song would hang together if all but the bare essential elements were taken away. The other main aim was to find ways to bring intimacy into the songs, as most of them were originally written with live concert performance in mind."

Due March 17, "Songs Of Surrender" delivers 40 songs from U2's extensive career that were re-recorded during sessions over the past two years.

Read more of The Edge's comments and stream the reimagined version of "Beautiful Day" here.

Related Stories
U2 Share Reimagined Version Of Beautiful Day

U2 Celebrating War's 40th Anniversary With Special RSD Release

U2 Stream Songs Of Surrender Version Of 'One'

U2 Announce UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere With Super Bowl Ad

U2 Stream Songs Of Surrender Version Of 'With Or Without You'

More U2 News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Lynyrd Skynyrd Legend Gary Rossington Dead At 71- Kid Rock Announces No Snowflakes Summer Arena Concerts- more

Roger Waters Previews Re-Recorded Version Of The Dark Side Of The Moon- Rush Announce Singles 40th Anniversary Reissues- more

David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained- Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere- more

advertisement
Reviews

Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash

Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023

Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987

Latest News

Kip Moore Announces Damn Love World Tour

Nita Strauss Reuniting With Alice Cooper For Upcoming Tour

Lionel Richie Taps Earth, Wind & Fire For Sing A Song All Night Long Tour

Mr. Big Announce The Big Finish Tour

Morgan Wallen Adds Date To One Night At A Time World Tour

Arctic Monkeys Share Sculptures Of Anything Goes Video

Gov't Mule Recruit Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening For Dark Side of the Mule Tour

Train Expand North American Summer Tour