U2's Bono Rocks The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) Bono performed the U2 classic, "With Or Without You", on the November 3 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and the program is streaming video of the appearance.

On hand to promote his newly-published memoir, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," the rocker blended spoken word segments from the book into "The Joshua Tree" classic, which provided the band with their first US No. 1 hit.

Prior to the performance, Bono sat down for an interview with Colbert, telling tales of the group's origins and, among other things, sharing insight into their songwriting process, and, his thoughts on the development of America as a concept and a country.

Watch video of the live performance and an extended online version of the interview here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

U2 Frontman Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour

U2 Frontman Bono Publishing Memoir This Fall

U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP

U2's The Edge And Bob Ezrin Launch ohyay

News > U2