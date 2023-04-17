U2's Bono Kicks Off Spring Run Of Stories Of Surrender Shows

(fcc) U2 singer Bono had a sold-out audience on their feet cheering for more Sunday night (April 16th) as he kicked off the Spring 2023 run of his critically acclaimed Stories of Surrender shows - back due to overwhelming demand - in support of SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story, his New York Times and Sunday Times best-selling memoir.
During the celebratory and transcendent evening at the iconic Beacon Theatre, Bono was joined by musicians Gemma Doherty (Harp, Keyboard, Vocals) and Kate Ellis (Cello, Keyboard, Vocals), as well as Musical Director Jacknife Lee for an unforgettable night of "words, music and some mischief."
Hailed as "the performance of a lifetime" (USA Today) and a "triumph" (The Guardian), this one-of-a-kind "intimate theatrical story-telling experience" (Le Monde) is not to be missed.
REMAINING DATES: 'Stories of Surrender' - Bono at the Beacon Theatre, New York, 2023
Monday April 17, 2023
Friday April 21, 2023
Saturday April 22, 2023
Wednesday April 26, 2023
Friday April 28, 2023
Saturday April 29, 2023
Wednesday May 3, 2023
Thursday May 4, 2023
Sunday May 7, 2023
Monday May 8, 2023
