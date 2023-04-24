U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates Announced

(Live Nation) Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation today announced dates for 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere', a first-of-its-kind live music experience which will see the world's biggest rock band launch the world's most cutting-edge venue, Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
The long-awaited confirmation of dates comes after U2 dropped the ultimate sneak peek - to a mass global audience - with a Super Bowl commercial back in February which let fans know that the band will return to the stage later this year for a special run of shows marking their first live outing in four years.
The following dates have been announced:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8
