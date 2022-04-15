Valleyheart Share 'The Numbers' Video

Cover art

Massachusetts trio Valleyheart have released a music video for their new single "The Numbers". The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "Heal My Head", which will arrive on June 3rd via Tooth & Nail.

vocalist Kevin Klein had this to say about the track, "'The Numbers' touches on the chase and validation of any set of numbers we assign in our lives - whether that be age, streams, likes, followers, bank account, weight, or any other quantifiable measure.

"But to be blunt - it's specifically about streams and the music industry. And how getting caught up in the pattern of constantly comparing and leaning on the future of a bigger tomorrow steals you from today.

"I think much of the music industry has been distilled to bottom lines and monthly listener counts. If it were up to me, you wouldn't see any 'numbers' on streaming sites at all. Just the album art and artist name.

"That's what 'The Numbers' is challenging. The first lines of the song were written after a conversation with my local convenience store clerk." Watch the video below:

