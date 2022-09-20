Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown

(hennemusic) The City of Pasadena, CA hosted a dedication ceremony for the Van Halen Stage on Saturday, September 17th. Pasadena Now reports that the Playhouse Village Park opened to festivities as the legendary local band were honored with the dedication of the park's Van Halen Stage.
"Regarded as one of the most successful rock bands of all time," reads the Van Halen Stage dedication plaque, "Van Halen got their start in Pasadena in the 1970s. They played 14 sold-out shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium between 1975 and 1978. Signing with Warner Brothers Records in 1978, Van Halen would go on to release their debut album and embark on their first international tour that same year.
"Pasadena is proud to recognize Van Halen and honor the band's Pasadena roots and lifelong legacy." The Van Halen Stage is part of a new 1-acre Playhouse Village Park. Read more and view photos from the event here.
