Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown was a top 22 story from September 2022: The City of Pasadena, CA hosted a dedication ceremony for the Van Halen Stage on Saturday, September 17th. Pasadena Now reports that the Playhouse Village Park opened to festivities as the legendary local band were honored with the dedication of the park's Van Halen Stage.
"Regarded as one of the most successful rock bands of all time," reads the Van Halen Stage dedication plaque, "Van Halen got their start in Pasadena in the 1970s. They played 14 sold-out shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium between 1975 and 1978. Signing with Warner Brothers Records in 1978, Van Halen would go on to release their debut album and embark on their first international tour that same year.
"Pasadena is proud to recognize Van Halen and honor the band's Pasadena roots and lifelong legacy." The Van Halen Stage is part of a new 1-acre Playhouse Village Park. Read more and view photos from the event here.
Sammy Hagar Addressed Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea (2022 In Review)
David Lee Roth Reminisces About Eddie Van Halen
Wolfgang Van Halen Laughs Off Miming Accusations
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Everybody Wants Some'
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more
David Lee Roth Reminisces About Eddie Van Halen- Metallica Unplug For Thin Lizzy Classic- Sammy Hagar Jams With Mick Fleetwood- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Laughs Off Miming Accusations- K.K. Hesitated Going To Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction -Iron Maiden- more
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Classic- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia- Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover- more
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album
Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection
Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Topped $170 Million (2022 In Review)
Megadeth Earned Their Highest Charting Album Of All Time (2022 In Review)
Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47 (2022 In Review)
Sammy Hagar Explains 'Crazy Times' Artwork (2022 In Review)
Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Speaks Out About Canceled Concerts (2022 In Review)
Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown (2022 In Review)