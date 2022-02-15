Wishbone Ash Celebrating Argus 50th Anniversary On U.S. Tour

Tour poster

Wishbone Ash will be launching their U.S. tour next week and the trek will include select shows where the band will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of their "Argus" album.

"Thankfully, before Covid-19 shut live music down around the world, we did manage to celebrate our 50th anniversary by touring Europe and other territories in support of our new album, 'Coat of Arms,'" says founding member Andy Powell (guitar, lead vocals).

"The USA was not quite so lucky, missing out on the party. So we'll be resuming the celebration for our friends and fans who missed out due to the pandemic."

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of "Argus," the band will perform the album in its entirety at selected shows on the tour (listed below with *).

Feb 23 - Bull Run - Shirley, Ma

Feb 24 - Daryl's House Club - Pawling, Ny

Feb 25 - Mauch Chunk Opera House - Jim Thorpe, Pa

Feb 27 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, Pa

Mar 1 - Token Lounge - Westland, Mi

Mar 2 - The Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, Oh

Mar 3 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, Il*

Mar 4 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, Il

Mar 5 - The Wildey Theatre - Edwardsville, Il

Mar 6 - The Wildey Theatre - Edwardsville, Il*

Mar 8 - River Music Experience - Davenport, Ia

Mar 9 - Colectivo On Prospect - Milwaukee, Wi

Mar 10 - Irving Theater - Indianapolis, In

Mar 12 - Fur Peace Ranch - Pomeroy, Oh

Mar 13 - Fur Peace Ranch - Pomeroy, Oh*

Mar 14 - Kent Stage - Kent, Oh

Mar 15 - Sportsmens Tavern - Buffalo, Ny

Mar 16 - Swyer Hall - Albany, Ny

Mar 17 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, Nh

Mar 18 - Wall Street Theater - Norwalk, Ct

Mar 19 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, Pa

Mar 20 - Rams Head - Annapolis, Md

Mar 22 - Tin Pan - Richmond, Va

Mar 23 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, Nc*

Apr 21 - King Center Studio - Melbourne, Fl

Apr 22 - Funky Biscuit - Boca Raton, Fl

Apr 23 - Lyric Theatre - Stuart, Fl*

Apr 24 - Skipper's Smokehouse - Tampa, Fl*

Apr 26 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, Fl*

Apr 27 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, La*

Apr 28 - Dosey Doe - Woodlands, Tx*

Apr 29 - The Guitar Sanctuary - Mckinney, Tx

Apr 30 - Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, Tx*

May 2-6 - Cruise To The Edge - Port Canaveral/Labadee/Coco Cay

May 7 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills, Ca*

May 8 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, Ca

May 9 - Belly Up - Solana Beach, Ca*

May 10 - The Rialto Theatre - Tucson, Az*

May 11 - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, Az

May 14 - Yoshi's - Oakland, Ca*

May 15 - Little Fox Theater - Redwood City, Ca

May 17 - Wow Music Hall - Eugene, Or*

May 18 - Tower Theater - Bend, Or

May 19 - Jazzbones - Tacoma, Wa

May 21 - Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, Wa*

May 22 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, Or*

May 23 - Triple Door - Seattle, Wa

May 24 - Triple Door - Seattle, Wa*

