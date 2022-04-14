.

Within Destruction Deliver 'Nightmare' With New Video

Michael Angulia | 04-13-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Within Destruction Promo photo
Promo photo

Within Destruction have released a music video for their brand new single "Nightmare". The song follows the release of their 2020 studio album, "Yokai".

Luka Vezzosi had this to say about the new track, "We're very excited to finally start showing everyone what we've been working on for the past two years. Nightmare continues in the direction we envisioned with Yokai in 2020 and is one of the grooviest songs we've ever made.

"The song is packed with heavy riffs, distorted 808 basslines, groovy drums and is built around a big chorus that includes something we've never done before, but finally had the perfect moment and reason to do.

"Mixing and mastering was done by Jeff Dunne who worked with Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Veil of Maya, etc. and he without a doubt made the most massive sound we've ever had." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Within Destruction Deliver 'Nightmare' With New Video

Within Destruction Part Ways With Francesco Filigoi

News > Within Destruction

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry- Queen's Brian May Covers Buddy Holly Classic- more

Jimmy Page Explains Why He Is Not On Ozzy's New Album- Robert Plant Previews Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more

Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Tour- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Expand Raising The Roof Tour- Alice Cooper- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Score Biggest Rock Album Of The Year- The Black Crowes Cover The Temptations Classic For New 1972 EP- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022

Caught In The Act: Animals As Leaders

Singled Out: Envy Of None's Never Said I Love You

Easter Gift Guide