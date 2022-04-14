Within Destruction Deliver 'Nightmare' With New Video

Promo photo

Within Destruction have released a music video for their brand new single "Nightmare". The song follows the release of their 2020 studio album, "Yokai".

Luka Vezzosi had this to say about the new track, "We're very excited to finally start showing everyone what we've been working on for the past two years. Nightmare continues in the direction we envisioned with Yokai in 2020 and is one of the grooviest songs we've ever made.

"The song is packed with heavy riffs, distorted 808 basslines, groovy drums and is built around a big chorus that includes something we've never done before, but finally had the perfect moment and reason to do.

"Mixing and mastering was done by Jeff Dunne who worked with Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Veil of Maya, etc. and he without a doubt made the most massive sound we've ever had." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Within Destruction Part Ways With Francesco Filigoi

News > Within Destruction