Wolfgang Revealed His Favorite Van Halen Albums - 2022 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen landed a a top 22 story from Jan. 2022 after he shared his list of "11 Albums That Changed My Life" that included two classic albums from Van Halen, 1981's "Fair Warning" and 1995's "Balance".
Here is what he had to say about the albums in the feature with Louder, "I wanted to pick a Van Halen album, because obviously that can't be ignored in my upbringing and influence. I've lived and breathed it my whole life. But I've kind of fudged, because I don't think you can fully represent what Van Halen is without looking at both the Roth era and the Hagar era.
"Fair Warning, the Roth era album, is a very special album to me. It was an album where my dad just said, 'F*** it' and did what he wanted. I think that's why it's a cult classic - it was never really a huge album compared to the others. But I think it's a really important because it's where dad just went hard. Again, it's another dark album, but then there's classics like Unchained. And it's so quick - it goes by in 36 minutes or something, but it just makes you want to start it again. It's such a great, dark, fun album that I think it gets overlooked.
"For the Hagar era, Balance was the album that meant a lot to me. Technically I was alive for [1991's] For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, but Balance was the one that I kind of remember being around when it was happening. You could argue that For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge was a better album, but Balance, for me, means more. It's more of a nostalgic thing. Sonically, it's phenomenal-sounding album - it sounds incredible.
"It might be the best-sounding Hagar album, maybe the best sounding Van Halen. The Hagar era shows another side of my father's playing as well. I like how he leaned more into the melodic stuff - some of the most beautiful melodies he's ever written have been in the Hagar era with things like Dreams or the song Not Enough from Balance. But then I love all of the Van Halen albums." See which non Van Halen albums made Wolfgang's list here.
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Mammoth WVH Bonus Track Lyric Video
Sammy Hagar Believes Lost Van Halen Treasure Will Be Released
Wolfgang Is Van Halen Now Says Sammy Hagar
Eddie Van Halen, Neal Peart, Prince and Jimmy Page Its Lead Heritage Auction
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Illness Forces Another Cancelation- Bret Michaels Reveals Parti Gras Tour Details- more
Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album- more
Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more
Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance- Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic'- more
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Illness Forces Another Cancelation
Bret Michaels Reveals Parti Gras Tour Details
Crobot Postpone Holiday Tour Due To Theft
Jackson Browne In The Studio For Running On Empty's 45th Anniversary
Slash Explained Izzy Not Being Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion - 2022 In Review
Wolfgang Revealed His Favorite Van Halen Albums - 2022 In Review
Avenged Sevenfold Very Influenced By Kanye West - 2022 In Review
Carrie Underwood Made Surprise Appearance In Cobra Kai - 2022 In Review