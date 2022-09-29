.

Wolfgang Rocks Van Halen Classics At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

Bruce Henne | 09-28-2022

Wolfgang Rocks Van Halen Classics At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Video still

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen rocked a pair of Van Halen classics at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27, and fan-filmed video of the performance has surfaced online.

The guitarist was joined at the city's KIA Forum by Dave Grohl on bass, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness on vocals, and drummer Josh Freese for versions of "Panama" and "Hot For Teacher" from Van Halen's "1984" album.

The event followed a similar appearance by Wolfgang at the first Hawkins tribute show earlier this month in London, and only the second time the multi-instrumentalist has performed Van Halen songs in concert since the passing of his father, Eddie Van Halen, in 2020.

"Last night, I got to honor people I love, with people I love," shared Wolfgang on social media. "Thank you for everything, Taylor. Love you, Pop."

Watch video from Los Angeles here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Wolfgang Rocks Van Halen Classics At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Dance The Night Away'

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song

The Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song

Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown

Van Halen Music and Merch

News > Van Halen

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Rush Stars Reunite- Wolfgang Van Halen- Pink Floyd- Paramore- Corey Taylor- Godsmack- Judas Priest- more

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back Trailer Released- Black Sabbath Legend Animated For Tony Iommi SG Special Launch- Motley Crue- more

Metallica To Play Early 80s Set At Zazula Tribute Concert- Dead & Company Farewell Tour- Nancy Wilson Taylor Hawkins Tribute Song- more

David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Dance The Night Away'- Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Speaks Out About Canceled Concerts- more

advertisement
Reviews

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots

Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix

Live: The Killers Rock Chicago

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More