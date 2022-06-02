Wolfgang Slams Reelz TV Autopsy Special About Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media this week to speak out about Reelz TV's upcoming premiere of "Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... Eddie Van Halen" this coming Sunday.
Wolfgang wrote, "F*** @ReelzChannel, f*** everyone that works on this show, and f*** you if you watch it. F***ing disgusting trying to glamorize someone's death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless."
The network sent us the following statement this morning (June 2nd) about the "Autopsy: The Last Hours of..." series": "Autopsy: The Last Hours of... responsibly explores the circumstances of the passing of well known and genuinely loved celebrities who the public cares about immensely.
"The REELZ series generates much feedback from our viewers ranging from medical professionals who praise its scientific accuracy, fans who tell us it provides closure or that they have become more proactive for the benefit of their health and many who gain helpful perspective of health issues that might not otherwise receive attention like Karen Carpenter who brought anorexia into the public consciousness, Prince whose passing focused attention on the opioid epidemic and Luke Perry whose passing renewed attention to strokes that affect people of all ages." Watch a preview of the Eddie Van Halen episode below:
