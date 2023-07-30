Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show

Wolfgang does not see the discussed Eddie Van Halen tribute concert happening, but he does say that the tribute shows for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins gave him some closure.
The Mammoth WVH mastermind was a member of Van Halen following their reunion with David Lee Roth, but he does not perform songs from the band during the sets for his solo band.
He did however play "Panama", "Hot For Teacher" and "On Fire" at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts that took place last year, which also saw the surviving member of Rush take the stage together.
Total Guitar recently spoke with Wolfgang and he was asked about the idea of the tribute show to his late father. He responded, "Unfortunately, with the way Van Halen operates and has operated, I don't think it's possible.
"With Foo Fighters and what they pulled off with the Taylor Hawkins tributes, the whole organization from the ground up is very rooted in not too much personnel. With Van Halen and all of the history behind it, there may be a bit too much of that to be put aside for what should happen."
"Personally, I feel like I got my closure when I played the Taylor Hawkins tributes, because - at least just for me - they were just as much about my dad as they were Taylor."
