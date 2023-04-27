Wolfgang Van Halen, David Draiman and More On Extended Season Of The Power Hour

Josh Bernstein, Caity Babs & Matt Pinfield - Photo Credit: Bryan Beasley Photography courtesy AXS TV

(AXS TV) The inaugural season of AXS TV's hit original rock-themed talk show THE POWER HOUR has been extended, with seven additional episodes slated to debut on a new night and time beginning Sunday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The series will leadoff the Network's popular "Sunday Night Rocks" lineup each week, which also includes original music series The Top Ten Revealed at 8 p.m. ET and Vinyl Obsession at 8:30 p.m. ET, as well as a classic concert block at 9 p.m. ET. THE POWER HOUR premiered February 15, and quickly gained momentum with the first ten episodes.



THE POWER HOUR is hosted by notable rock experts and enthusiasts Matt Pinfield (MTV, VH1), Josh Bernstein (Revolver Golden Gods, Loudwire), and Caity Babs (SiriusXM's Octane + Turbo), who present star-studded episodes packed with the insider news, latest music videos, and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the rock and metal landscapes. Notable guests include shock rock pioneers Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie, Billy Idol, Lzzy Hale, Corey Taylor and many others. THE POWER HOUR is filmed in Los Angeles and produced by music festival powerhouse Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP).



The extended Season One will include guest appearances from Rock & Roll superstars Nickelback, Stewart Copeland of The Police, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Wolfgang Van Halen, Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge and Ronnie Radke of Falling in Reverse, as well as David Draiman of Disturbed, Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, Maria Brink of In This Moment, Chris Motionless of Motionless In White, Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides, Scott Stapp of Creed and Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust. Additionally, Matt, Caity and Josh will live and in-person filming special THE POWER HOUR episodes and exclusive content on-site from both the Welcome To Rockville festival May 18-21 in Daytona Beach, FL, and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival May 25-28 in Columbus, OH.



"DWP lives and breathes rock 'n' roll so we are incredibly excited to be bringing more episodes of THE POWER HOUR to AXS TV," said Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. "The fan feedback around Matt, Caity and Josh is next level and we can't wait to see what they do next!"



"Our audience of true music aficionados have warmly embraced THE POWER HOUR, helping its inaugural season get off to a strong start on AXS TV," said Katie Daryl, AXS TV's Vice President of Programming. "Matt, Caity, and Josh aren't just experts-they're fans, themselves, and their genuine passion and personalities really resonate with viewers. We are pleased to announce more episodes, and we look forward to welcoming the series to our popular 'Sunday Night Rocks' lineup in May."



In addition to the Sunday night premieres, viewers can enjoy re-broadcasts of THE POWER HOUR on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET and 1 a.m. ET as well as Saturdays at 12 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

Related Stories

Budderside Release Theme Song For AXS TV's Power Hour

Weekly Rock Talk Series 'Power Hour' Coming To AXS TV

More Power Hour News