Budderside Release Theme Song For AXS TV's Power Hour

(SRO) Budderside have released a new single, "POWER HOUR," which was written as the official theme song for the new AXS TV show "Power Hour"--hosted by VJ/music personality Matt Pinfield, SiriusXM VJ Caity Babs and music industry figure Josh Bernstein (Revolver Golden Gods, Loudwire).
The "Power Hour" show every Wednesday at 7pm PT/10pm ET. "The song is so catchy," says host Caity Babs. "And if you're not singing it after 30 seconds, you're no fun!"
Host Josh Bernstein adds: "Budderside have quickly become one of the brighter lights in the hard rock scene with their razor sharp riffs and ear-candy choruses. I expect only big things ahead for the boys."
Furthering his support for the band, host Matt Pinfield-who previously appeared in Budderside's "Amber Alert" music video and performed a cover of the classic Motörhead song "Ace of Spades" with the band at the Whisky A-Go-Go in 2020-states: "This is a powerful in-your face hard rock song with an undeniable hook-and Budderside have delivered a true anthem for 2023. I really believe this could be their year!" - Matt Pinfield. Stream the song below:
