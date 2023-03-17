Yes Postpone 2023 Relayer Tour

(The Publicity Connection) It is with enormous regret that, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the band's control, Yes have taken the decision to postpone their 2023 Relayer European and UK tour.

Yes and their management have explored every possible avenue to arrange insurance cover for the tour in the event of COVID-related exemption or Act of War exclusion. The insurance industry has withdrawn all such insurances which made touring possible pre-COVID and before the Ukraine conflict.

There have always been calculated risk assessments to consider when touring and Yes has unfailingly paid a premium to cover against terrorism in addition to conventional cancellation risks. With a view to supporting venues and crew, Yes toured the UK in 2022 but the band simply cannot undertake such a large-scale tour with so many risks being uninsured.

Insurance cover was promised for events in 2023 but this has now been withdrawn until 2024, with confirmations of normality in '24 following representations to the insurance industry to reassess its attitudes to COVID and Act of War insurance. Bands at some levels can mitigate against these risks but YES' touring model creates unjustifiable levels of risk.

Yes' 2023 Eventim Apollo (London) show is not happening, and tickets are now being re-funded. The remainder of the tour dates are being rescheduled to 2024 with new dates to be announced shortly - all tickets will remain valid.

Yes wish to express their sincere regrets to their faithful fans and ask for their understanding. The band has now received the necessary assurances for 2024 and are committed to returning to the stage then.

