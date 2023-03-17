Yes Postpone 2023 Relayer Tour

(The Publicity Connection) It is with enormous regret that, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the band's control, Yes have taken the decision to postpone their 2023 Relayer European and UK tour.
Yes and their management have explored every possible avenue to arrange insurance cover for the tour in the event of COVID-related exemption or Act of War exclusion. The insurance industry has withdrawn all such insurances which made touring possible pre-COVID and before the Ukraine conflict.
There have always been calculated risk assessments to consider when touring and Yes has unfailingly paid a premium to cover against terrorism in addition to conventional cancellation risks. With a view to supporting venues and crew, Yes toured the UK in 2022 but the band simply cannot undertake such a large-scale tour with so many risks being uninsured.
Insurance cover was promised for events in 2023 but this has now been withdrawn until 2024, with confirmations of normality in '24 following representations to the insurance industry to reassess its attitudes to COVID and Act of War insurance. Bands at some levels can mitigate against these risks but YES' touring model creates unjustifiable levels of risk.
Yes' 2023 Eventim Apollo (London) show is not happening, and tickets are now being re-funded. The remainder of the tour dates are being rescheduled to 2024 with new dates to be announced shortly - all tickets will remain valid.
Yes wish to express their sincere regrets to their faithful fans and ask for their understanding. The band has now received the necessary assurances for 2024 and are committed to returning to the stage then.
Yes Announce New Album With Cut From The Stars Video
Yes Announce Replacement For Late Drummer Alan White
Yes Sell Atlantic Records Catalog To Warner Music Group
The Prog Collective 'Seeking Peace' With Yes Star
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Injured In Alleged Assault- David Lee Roth Revisits Retirement Status On The Roth Show- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III- Maneskin World Tour- Louder Than Life Lineup- - Axl Rose Rocks With Carrie Underwood- more
Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold Nobody Video- Metallica- Puscifer- more
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
Matchbox Twenty Share First New Song In Over A Decade
All Time Low Livestreaming 'Tell Me I'm Alive' Release Show Tonight
Holy Roller Baby Cover Edwyn Collins' 'A Girl Like You'
The War and Treaty Talk Lover's Game With Dave Cobb On Apple Music
Jeff Larson Shares Song-By-Song For Tim Hardin Tribute EP
The Chemical Brothers Share New Single 'No Reason'
Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris Reimagine 'Look At Us Now Honeycomb'
The Flaming Lips Release 'Fight Test' and 'Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell' on Limited Edition Vinyl