Prog rock legends Yes have released a music video for their song "Circles Of Time," which is the closing track to their just released studio album, "Mirror To The Sky".
Steve Howe said of the new album, which he produced, "This is a very important album for the band. We kept the continuity in the approach we established on The Quest, but we haven't repeated ourselves. That was the main thing. As Yes did in the seventies from one album to another, we're growing and moving forward.
"In later years, Yes often got going but then didn't do the next thing. This album is demonstrative of us growing, and building again." Watch the video below:
Lana Del Rey Releases Her New Single 'Say Yes To Heaven'
Yes Stream New Album 'Mirror To The Sky'
Yes Announce The Classic Tales Of Yes Tour
Yes Release 'All Connected' Video
Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83- Journey: A Voice Lost…and Found TV Special Premiere Announced- more
Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalist James Lewis Dies- Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band TV Special Announced- more
Ashley McBryde Duets With Halestorm On 'Terrible Things'- Bailey Zimmerman Shatters More Records- Darius Rucker- more
Summer Walker Announces 'One Night Only' Concert- Swizz Beatz Releases 'Take 'Em Out' Video Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Scar Lip- more
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83
Journey: A Voice Lost...and Found TV Special Premiere Announced
Nils Lofgren Recruits Neil Young For 'Nothin's Easy (For Amy)
Steven Adler and Stephen Pearcy Announce Coheadline Show
Yes Premiere 'Circles Of Time' Video
Plain White T's Share 'Happy' New Song
Jared James Nichols Shares 'Easy Come, Easy Go' Video
Wilmette Get 'Hyperfocused' With New Video