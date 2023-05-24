.

Yes Premiere 'Circles Of Time' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-24-2023

Yes Album art
Album art

Prog rock legends Yes have released a music video for their song "Circles Of Time," which is the closing track to their just released studio album, "Mirror To The Sky".

Steve Howe said of the new album, which he produced, "This is a very important album for the band. We kept the continuity in the approach we established on The Quest, but we haven't repeated ourselves. That was the main thing. As Yes did in the seventies from one album to another, we're growing and moving forward.

"In later years, Yes often got going but then didn't do the next thing. This album is demonstrative of us growing, and building again." Watch the video below:

Graham Nash - Now

