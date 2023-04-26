Yes Release 'All Connected' Video

(SRO) Yes-Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen-have today (April 26) released "All Connected," the second single from their upcoming studio album MIRROR TO THE SKY out May 19 on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music.
Jon Davison comments: "I, along with my Yes band mates are excited to announce that the second single from our new album 'Mirror to the Sky' is out now. It's entitled 'All Connected,' and it's a longer piece, clocking in at a challenging 9 minutes. Steve added a beautifully poignant instrumental steel part which starts the journey. This section emotionally builds and crescendos into a glorious lead way for the vocals to begin telling their story. Billy composed complex and compelling musical themes which I helped to arrange, and we both composed vocals and lyrics, each of us singing our respective parts, making for a rich vocal tapestry."
Billy Sherwood adds: "The initial idea came from a musical sketch I'd created using the idea of our 'connectivity' in regard to communications in the modern age. It's very exciting to know YES are maintaining that edge and energy we all know and love. This track is firing on all cylinders. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did creating it."
"This is a very important album for the band," says Steve Howe, YES' longest serving member, master guitarist, and producer of MIRROR TO THE SKY. "We kept the continuity in the approach we established on The Quest, but we haven't repeated ourselves. That was the main thing. As Yes did in the seventies from one album to another, we're growing and moving forward. In later years, Yes often got going but then didn't do the next thing. This album is demonstrative of us growing, and building again."
For YES, that "next thing" is a collection of high energy, intricate, lush and layered new studio songs for an album which adds to the band's much heralded legacy, while charting a path to exciting future times ahead. Watch the new video below:
Yes Legend Jon Anderson To Tour With The Paul Green Rock Academy
Robert Ellis Releases 'Close Your Eyes' Video
Yes Postpone 2023 Relayer Tour
Yes Announce New Album With Cut From The Stars Video
Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more
David Lee Roth Shares Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama- U2 Residency Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed- Motley Crue- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency
Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview
KISS Rock Dressed To Kill Classic On 1975 Midnight Special Performance
Yes Release 'All Connected' Video
A Day to Remember's 'For Those Who Have Heart' Set For 20th Anniversary Reissue
Pink Floyd: Syd Barrett Documentary Trailer Released
Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 1993 Norfolk Concert
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce UK and EU Tour