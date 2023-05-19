Yes Stream New Album 'Mirror To The Sky'

(hennemusic) Yes is streaming its new album, "Mirror To The Sky", in sync with its May 19 release. The legendary group's 23rd studio set was produced by guitarist Steve Howe and grew out of ideas initially formed during sessions for 2021's "The Quest."

As they were wrapping up that project, Yes found themselves with song sketches, structures, and ideas that were demanding attention. "There was a lot of material floating around because the band hadn't done anything in the studio for so long. Ideas were just copious," says bassist Billy Sherwood. "The pace of it was fast. As soon as we were finished with 'The Quest', and the mix had come out, we took a couple of little breaks there to catch our breath. But there was still music flowing around in the loop. It was just constantly being looked at and worked on. As we were all home and in that mode, things started progressing quite swiftly. We just went one album into another without really announcing, 'Hey, we're working on a second record right now.' We just continued to work on material. It came about pretty naturally, and then we refined it as the process went on. But the initial bursts-there was a lot of material around!"

"This is a very important album for the band," explains Howe. "We kept the continuity in the approach we established on 'The Quest', but we haven't repeated ourselves. That was the main thing. As Yes did in the seventies from one album to another, we're growing and moving forward. In later years, Yes often got going but then didn't do the next thing. This album is demonstrative of us growing and building again."

Stream "Mirror To The Sky" in full here.

