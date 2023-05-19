Yes Stream New Album 'Mirror To The Sky'

(hennemusic) Yes is streaming its new album, "Mirror To The Sky", in sync with its May 19 release. The legendary group's 23rd studio set was produced by guitarist Steve Howe and grew out of ideas initially formed during sessions for 2021's "The Quest."
As they were wrapping up that project, Yes found themselves with song sketches, structures, and ideas that were demanding attention. "There was a lot of material floating around because the band hadn't done anything in the studio for so long. Ideas were just copious," says bassist Billy Sherwood. "The pace of it was fast. As soon as we were finished with 'The Quest', and the mix had come out, we took a couple of little breaks there to catch our breath. But there was still music flowing around in the loop. It was just constantly being looked at and worked on. As we were all home and in that mode, things started progressing quite swiftly. We just went one album into another without really announcing, 'Hey, we're working on a second record right now.' We just continued to work on material. It came about pretty naturally, and then we refined it as the process went on. But the initial bursts-there was a lot of material around!"
"This is a very important album for the band," explains Howe. "We kept the continuity in the approach we established on 'The Quest', but we haven't repeated ourselves. That was the main thing. As Yes did in the seventies from one album to another, we're growing and moving forward. In later years, Yes often got going but then didn't do the next thing. This album is demonstrative of us growing and building again."
Stream "Mirror To The Sky" in full here.
Yes Announce The Classic Tales Of Yes Tour
Yes Release 'All Connected' Video
Yes Legend Jon Anderson To Tour With The Paul Green Rock Academy
Robert Ellis Releases 'Close Your Eyes' Video
Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction- Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert- Blur Return- Def Leppard- more
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency- Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'- more
Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'- $uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour- more
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Threat' Visualizer
Ghost Stream New Covers EP 'Phantomime'
Neal Schon Streams 'Journey Through Time' Live Album
Queen Revisit 1986 Magic Tour On The Greatest Live
Yes Stream New Album 'Mirror To The Sky'
U.D.O. Announce New Album 'Touchdown'
Dethklok Release 'The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition)'
Steve Ramone Shares 'Jump On It' Video As Album Arrives