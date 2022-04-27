Zillion Premieres 'Pocket Boy' Video Ahead Of Pop Evil Tour

Zillion has released a music video for his brand new single "Pocket Boy," and has also announced that he will be hitting the road with Pop Evil this summer on The Vortex Tour alongside Oxymorons.
He had this to say about the new single, "Within prison walls, the person holding the inside-out pocket of another inmate lets everyone know who owns who.
"The pocket boy video is comprised of 10 different vignettes that depict how we ourselves, those close to us, systems, and societal structures can turn us into pocket boys." Watch the video and see the tour dates below:
06/24/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Rock The Lot @ The Intersection
06/25/22 - Urbana, IL - Canopy Club
06/26/22 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall @ Von Braun Center
06/28/22 - Johnson City, TN - Capones
06/30/22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
07/01/22 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom
07/02/22 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
07/03/22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewsters
07/06/22 - Little Rock, AR - The Music Hall
07/08/22 - Bay City, MI - Wenonah Park World Friendship Shell
07/09/22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center
07/10/22 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys
07/12/22 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theater
07/15/22 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogues
07/16/22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
07/17/22 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall
08/05/22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
08/06/22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
08/07/22 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Showroom
08/08/22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
08/10/22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
08/13/22 - Omaha, NE - Showdown
08/14/22 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
