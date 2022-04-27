Zillion Premieres 'Pocket Boy' Video Ahead Of Pop Evil Tour

Tour poster

Zillion has released a music video for his brand new single "Pocket Boy," and has also announced that he will be hitting the road with Pop Evil this summer on The Vortex Tour alongside Oxymorons.

He had this to say about the new single, "Within prison walls, the person holding the inside-out pocket of another inmate lets everyone know who owns who.

"The pocket boy video is comprised of 10 different vignettes that depict how we ourselves, those close to us, systems, and societal structures can turn us into pocket boys." Watch the video and see the tour dates below:

06/24/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Rock The Lot @ The Intersection

06/25/22 - Urbana, IL - Canopy Club

06/26/22 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall @ Von Braun Center

06/28/22 - Johnson City, TN - Capones

06/30/22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

07/01/22 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom

07/02/22 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

07/03/22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewsters

07/06/22 - Little Rock, AR - The Music Hall

07/08/22 - Bay City, MI - Wenonah Park World Friendship Shell

07/09/22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

07/10/22 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

07/12/22 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theater

07/15/22 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogues

07/16/22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

07/17/22 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

08/05/22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

08/06/22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

08/07/22 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Showroom

08/08/22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

08/10/22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

08/13/22 - Omaha, NE - Showdown

08/14/22 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

