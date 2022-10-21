Zona Music Festival Adds Fourth Stage And 14 New Acts

Event poster

(SRO) Daily band lineups have been announced for the inaugural Zona Music Festival- a new two-day boutique music festival taking place December 3 & 4 in Downtown Phoenix at Margaret T. Hance Park--in addition to 15 new acts, including Los Angeles alternative group Phantom Planet, and a fourth stage, "Under The Bridge."

Produced by Psyko Steve Presents (PSP) and Downtown Phoenix, Inc (DPI), Zona Music Festival includes a diverse range of national and local alternative, indie, pop and rock artists. Headlining acts include Beach House, Portugal. The Man and Bleachers with Tegan and Sara and Japanese Breakfast.

"One of the things I love most about festivals is discovering new artists," says Event Producer, Founder of Psyko Steve Presents and Board Secretary of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Stephen Chilton. "By adding one more stage we were able to bring in 14 great newer bands to ZONA. I hope people coming to ZONA discover something new they love."



The daily band lineups for ZONA MUSIC FESTIVAL are as follows:



SATURDAY DECEMBER 3:

Beach House, Bleachers,Tegan and Sara, Bartees Strange, Chicano Batman, Destroy Boys, The Garden, The Happy Fits, July Talk, Miniature Tigers, The National Parks, Pariah Pete, Phantom Planet, Playboy Manbaby, Pom Pom Squad, SALES, Sub Urban, Sydney Sprague and TV Girl

Under The Bridge stage:

AVIV, Brainstory, Cowgirl Clue, The Happy Return, Jackie Hayes, Snailmate, Tatiana Crespo

SUNDAY DECEMBER 4:

Portugal. The Man, Japanese Breakfast, Beach Goons, Black Carl, Breakup Shoes, Chloe Lilac, Diva Bleach, flor, The Front Bottoms, Glixen, Jeff Rosenstock, Lucius, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, The Red Pears, The Regrettes, SASAMI, Sitting On Stacy, Turnover, UPSAHL, Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby

Under The Bridge stage:

Boyish, hhharpies, Horse Jumper Of Love, Luna Aura, Madilyn Mei, Mothé, Sad Park

Related Stories

Zona Music Festival Expands With Zona Nights

Portugal. The Man and Bleachers Headlining Zona Music Festival

Zona Music and Merch

News > Zona