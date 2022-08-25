Portugal. The Man and Bleachers Headlining Zona Music Festival

Beach House, Portugal. The Man and Bleachers with Tegan and Sara and Japanese Breakfast have been tapped as the headliners of the inaugural Zona Music Festival.
The brand new two-day music festival will be taking place on December 3rd and 4th in Downtown Phoenix at Margaret T. Hance Park, and was created by Psyko Steve Presents (PSP) and Downtown Phoenix, Inc (DPI).
The event will also feature performances from Bartees Strange, Beach Goons, Black Carl, Breakup Shoes, Chicano Batman, Chloe Lilac, Destroy Boys, Diva Bleach, flor, The Front Bottoms, The Garden, Glixen, The Happy Fits, Jeff Rosenstock, July Talk, Lucius, Lucy Dacus, Miniature Tigers, The National Parks, Pariah Pete, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Playboy Manbaby, Pom Pom Squad, The Red Pears, The Regrettes, SALES, SASAMI, Sitting On Stacy, Sub Urban, Sydney Sprague, Turnover, TV Girl, UPSAHL, Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby.
"We are beyond thrilled to be among this incredible lineup and return to one of our favourite cities in the United States," says headlining act Tegan and Sara. "It's been a long three years, and we are very much looking forward to getting on stage and strutting our stuff at ZONA in December!"
"So excited to come back to Phoenix for ZONA Festival!!!," exclaims the Northern California-based punk trio Destroy Boys. "So many killers bands are playing, plus this is one of our favorite cities. See you there!"
General admission and VIP weekend tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, August 26th at 10:00 AM PST, go here for tickets and more details about the festival.
