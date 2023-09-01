Whiskey Jam Moving To Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row

(The GreenRoom) Whiskey Jam, Nashville's most beloved live music series for discovery and community, will begin writing the next verse of its story when it moves to the heart of downtown Nashville at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row at 400 Broadway this month, with the first Whiskey Jam showcase at Whiskey Row taking place on September 18

Whiskey Jam has been a home for the artist and songwriting community for nearly 13 years, hosted over 875 live events featuring thousands of performances by then emerging artists including Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Old Dominion, Kacey Musgraves, Morgan Wallen and Bentley. Starting September 18, Whiskey Jam's regular Monday and Thursday events will take place at the new location.

"Whiskey Row is the perfect new home for Whiskey Jam," said Ward Guenther, Whiskey Jam Founder. "Their commitment to quality and variety aligns with our own values, allowing us to provide a truly unique experience for artists & fans alike. The downtown area has always been the epicenter of our city when it comes to energy, excitement, and most importantly, music. So we're honored to bring our event into the heart of Nashville."

"When we started construction on Whiskey Row seven years ago, my first call was to Ward because I knew he would be able to help us establish a music program that's representative of the most authentic parts of Nashville, which was really important to me," said Bentley. "This feels like a natural evolution in our relationship. I'm proud to know that my bar will be home base for artists and fans who want to hear original music of all kinds."

Founded in January 2011, Whiskey Jam has entertained Music City and its visitors for nearly 13 years. The weekly original music series has hosted over 875 live events featuring thousands of performances by singers and songwriters. From its humble plywood stage in a bar just off of Nashville's famous Music Row, Whiskey Jam has featured artists such as Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Melissa Etheridge, Randy Travis, and many more. Whiskey Jam's artist and writer alumni, affectionately known as the "Jam Fam," are credited with more than 400 #1 songs, 115 ACM Awards, 69 CMA Awards, and 32 Grammys. What began as a group of friends getting together to share songs and good timeshas evolved into an institution in the music community. One especially proud moment was Whiskey Jam's 10th anniversary celebration, which sold out the Ryman Auditorium without announcing a single performer. Whiskey Jam's early support of today's superstars has led to collaborations this year with Luke Combs to provide the "Whiskey Jam x Bootlegger" Tailgate Party at all of Luke's North American stadium shows. Whiskey Jam also presented the opening slots on Old Dominion's "No Bad Vibes" Tour, which featured up-and-coming artists like Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James. Whiskey Jam's popular lifestyle merchandise line is worn proudly by members of the Jam Fam both on the stage and in the crowd.

Related Stories

Dierks Bentley To Stream Red Rocks Concert

Elle King and Dierks Bentley Strike Gold With 'Worth A Shot'

Dierks Bentley Adds Shows to. Gravel & Gold Tour

Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single

More Dierks Bentley News