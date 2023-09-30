Blake Burrow Says 'Don't Blame It On The Bar' With New Single

(2911) Native Texas singer-songwriter Blake Burrow returns with a beautifully crafted midtempo ballad "Don't Blame It On The Bar," perfect for the honky tonk dance floor. Burrow bemoans the barfly's life and recent lost love but insists that the hearer shouldn't 'blame it on the bar':
Don't blame it on the bar, blame it on me
Don't blame it on the one serving up the drinks
Don't get it twisted because they mixed it
That Coke with some Tennessee whiskey
Blame it on my pride, my stubborn mind, my broken heart
But don't blame it on the bar
"I'm excited to release 'Don't Blame It On The Bar' as my first single off the upcoming record," Burrow shares. "My buddy Joey Green and I created the song based on true events at a Nashville bar. We went home and turned around and wrote it the next day. The vibe and meaning of the song can hit audiences all over the world. It is one of those songs everyone can sing along with when it hits the chorus. It's a catchy tune."
Blake penned the song with co-writers Joey Green, Grayson Green, and Brady Irby. The song was recorded at East Iris Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced by Dan Frizsell (Highwaymen, Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line, Craig Morgan, Jason Aldean, Jerrod Niemann, Chris Janson, LOCASH, David Ball). Musicians on the recording include A-list Music Row studio stalwarts Miles McPherson (Drums), Mark Hill (Bass), John Willis (Acoustic), Rob McNelly (Electric Guitar), David Dorn (Keyboards), and Mike Johnson (Steel Guitar). Lead vocals: Blake Burrow. Backing vocals: Joey Green.
Green Day Stream Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition- U2 Share New Single 'Atomic City'- Shinedown- Def Leppard- more
Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Van Halen Share 'Crossing Over' From The Collection II Box Set- more
Thomas Rhett To Livestream Nashville Concert- Morgan Wallen Adds Back-to-Back Stops To One Night At A Time Tour- more
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Green Day Stream Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
U2 Share New Single 'Atomic City'
Shinedown's Brent Smith Explains Meaning Behind 'A Symptom Of Being Human'
Def Leppard Reveal 'Take What You Want' Live Video
Neil Young Reissuing Long Out Of Print 'Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972' CD Box Set
Queensryche Share Video For Cover of Billy Idol's 'Rebel Yell'
Violent Femmes Reveal Support For Fall Tour
KK's Priest Celebrate Album Release With 'Hymn 66' Video