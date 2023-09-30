Blake Burrow Says 'Don't Blame It On The Bar' With New Single

(2911) Native Texas singer-songwriter Blake Burrow returns with a beautifully crafted midtempo ballad "Don't Blame It On The Bar," perfect for the honky tonk dance floor. Burrow bemoans the barfly's life and recent lost love but insists that the hearer shouldn't 'blame it on the bar':

Don't blame it on the bar, blame it on me

Don't blame it on the one serving up the drinks

Don't get it twisted because they mixed it

That Coke with some Tennessee whiskey

Blame it on my pride, my stubborn mind, my broken heart

But don't blame it on the bar

"I'm excited to release 'Don't Blame It On The Bar' as my first single off the upcoming record," Burrow shares. "My buddy Joey Green and I created the song based on true events at a Nashville bar. We went home and turned around and wrote it the next day. The vibe and meaning of the song can hit audiences all over the world. It is one of those songs everyone can sing along with when it hits the chorus. It's a catchy tune."

Blake penned the song with co-writers Joey Green, Grayson Green, and Brady Irby. The song was recorded at East Iris Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced by Dan Frizsell (Highwaymen, Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line, Craig Morgan, Jason Aldean, Jerrod Niemann, Chris Janson, LOCASH, David Ball). Musicians on the recording include A-list Music Row studio stalwarts Miles McPherson (Drums), Mark Hill (Bass), John Willis (Acoustic), Rob McNelly (Electric Guitar), David Dorn (Keyboards), and Mike Johnson (Steel Guitar). Lead vocals: Blake Burrow. Backing vocals: Joey Green.

