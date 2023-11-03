Blake Burrow Premiering 'Don't Blame It On The Bar' Video

(2911) Today marks a momentous occasion for country music enthusiasts and fans of singer-songwriter Blake Burrow as his highly anticipated new video, "Don't Blame It On The Bar," is set to make its broadcast premiere on Heartland at 5:30pm CT today! The release promises to captivate listeners with its authentic storytelling and heartfelt lyrics, embodying the essence of Burrow's journey from a small-town upbringing to the grand stages of Nashville.

Burrow recently released his latest single, "Don't Blame It On The Bar," cementing his status as a rising star in the country music community. This single was originally premiered on Friday, September 29th, by The Hollywood Times.

Blake Burrow's musical journey is a testament to the power of dreams. Hailing from the small town of Tulia, Texas, he first discovered his love for music at the age of five, learning to play the piano. His faith and passion for music grew within the wooden pews of his church, and it was alongside his friends that he began to ponder what life had in store for them beyond the city limits.

While in college, Burrow combined his love for prose with his newfound passion for music. He wrote songs and strummed his guitar while playing baseball at Wayland Baptist University. His initial compositions were gospel music, inspired by the praise and worship songs of his upbringing, offering solace and hope to those in need.

A turning point in Burrow's journey came during his senior year, when he attended a Dierks Bentley concert at the Midnight Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas. This event ignited a deep-seated desire within him to become a country music star, prompting his move to Nashville. There, he worked as a barback at the Wildhorse Saloon, immersing himself in the country music industry, which eventually led to the creation of his 2016 debut release, "Cotton on Concrete."

"Don't Blame It On The Bar" is a testament to Blake Burrow's journey and his connection to the world of country music. The song, penned by Burrow with co-writers Joey Green, Grayson Green, and Brady Irby, narrates true events at a Nashville bar. Recorded at East Iris Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, the song was produced by Dan Frizsell, known for his work with the Highwaymen, Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line, and other renowned artists. A-list Music Row studio musicians, including Miles McPherson, Mark Hill, John Willis, Rob McNelly, David Dorn, and Mike Johnson, contributed to the recording.

Burrow shares, "I'm excited to release 'Don't Blame It On The Bar' as my first single off the upcoming record. My buddy Joey Green and I created the song based on true events at a Nashville bar. We went home and turned around and wrote it the next day. The vibe and meaning of the song can hit audiences all over the world. It is one of those songs everyone can sing along with when it hits the chorus. It's a catchy tune."

"Don't Blame It On The Bar" represents a new chapter in Blake Burrow's career, a chapter filled with authentic storytelling and heartfelt lyrics that are sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Watch the premiere below (once available)

