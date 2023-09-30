Corey Kent Reveals Piano Version of 'Something's Gonna Kill Me'

(Sony Music Nashville) Oklahoma native and Texas-based country outlaw Corey Kent is slowly pressing the brakes on the newly released, stripped back version of his latest hit single, "Something's Gonna Kill Me." Still aiming to "break 100 on two wheels," Kent ventures down new roads to navigate the thrills and dangers life has to offer. By combining the same vivid lyrical imagery with a new spin on the building melody, Kent emphasizes his passion for living life on the edge and pursuing adventures that make him "feel alive."

The release trails the success of Kent's major label debut album, BLACKTOP, that was released earlier this year. The project features Kent's #1 certified platinum single "Wild As Her," which has amassed over 367 million streams and helped garner a nomination for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Awards as well as a People's Country Choice Award nomination for New Artist of 2023.

Kicking off his busy year, the adventure-seeking road veteran joined Parker McCollum on tour, played Tortuga Music Festival, and made his Stagecoach debut. Kent is currently on the road on Jason Aldean's 42-city Highway Desperado tour before he closes out the year with a few headline shows of his own.

Corey Kent finds himself musically at the intersection of rock infused country, heartland values, and red dirt grit. Still in his 20's, he built the foundation of a fanbase, has been developing his show for 15 years, and is now positioned as one of country music's next breakout artists nationwide. Drawing inspiration from The Eagles, Keith Richards, Turnpike Troubadours and more, Kent strives to build an undeniable stage presence and his bandana-wearing Rock 'N' Roll spirit comes to life on the stage.

Kent released his album BLACKTOP this past June. The album features writing credits from Kent himself as well as Morgan Wallen, Ryan Hurd, Kelly Archer, Lydia Vaughan and more with production from Jay Joyce and Chris Farren and is an actual representation of various pieces of Kent's life and the next evolution of his sound.

With over 550 million career streams, Kent was named as a CMT Listen Up Artist for 2023, a Pandora Artist to Watch The Opry Next Stage Class of 2023, Sirius XM Class of 2022 and was nominated for an AIMP Nashville Country Awards for AIMP Rising Artist-Writer of the Year.

