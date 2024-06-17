Corey Kent Announces Black Bandana Tour

(EBM) Corey Kent will be burning up the blacktop once again with his headlining Black Bandana Tour. It's been a breakout year for the Sony Music Nashville star. In addition to being named a CMT Listen Up Artist, as well as a member of The Opry Next Stage Class of 2023, he released his major label debut album, Blacktop, featuring the No. 1, Platinum-certified hit, "Wild as Her," and has already surpassed 750 million career streams. The album was a nod back to the Oklahoma native/Dallas based country star's many miles driving on the blacktop to hone his craft taking music to the fans anywhere he could play.

Kent will be joined by Braxton Keith, Kaitlin Butts, Max McNown, Karley Scott Collins and Lauren Watkins on select dates. The headlining international tour will kick-off in Paso Robles California on Sept. 21, and trek across both the U.S. and U.K. with stops in New York, Boston, Atlanta, Dublin, London and more into early 2025.

Drawing inspiration from The Eagles, Keith Richards, Turnpike Troubadours and more, Kent's bandana-wearing Rock 'N' Roll spirit comes to life on the stage. And after over a decade of paying dues, his career has not been without starts and stops ... that perseverance serves as the inspiration behind the tour's name.

"It all started with a bunch of Oklahoma boys piling into a red van called 'Rooster' and taking any gig we could get. We believed our live show would speak for itself, and we'd hustle to the merch table after our set to sling t-shirts in hopes of making enough to fill up the van to get to the next show. All those sleepless nights in the van, all the opening slots, all the miles, all the shirt slinging, all the blood, the sweat and the tears PAY OFF TODAY!" Kent reflects. "Today, I'm stoked to announce our first ever headline tour starting here in the USA and then hopping across the pond! Time to make some memories."

Kent finds himself musically at the intersection of rock infused country, heartland values, and red dirt grit. Still in his 20's, he has built an incredible fanbase, developed his live show for the last 15 years, and is positioned as one of country music's next breakout stars.

"For us, the black bandana has been what we've picked up in times when everyone thought we should wave a white flag to surrender," Kent furthers. "I've spent a lot of years raising my black bandana high and letting 'em know that I wasn't giving up that easy. I'm so excited to still be doing what I love and can't wait to get on the road this fall and see all those black bandanas waving back at me."

Last year the adventure-seeking road veteran joined Parker McCollum on tour in addition to playing festivals and in front of 15,000+ fans a night on Jason Aldean's 42-city Highway Desperado tour. To close out 2023 he headlined a slew of shows of his own before joining Ashley McBryde on the UK leg of her tour earlier this year.

There are two presales prior to Friday. Artist presale begins Tuesday, June 18, at 10 am local time through Thursday (June 20) at 10 pm local time. Spotify presale begins Thursday, June 20 at 10 am local time through Thursday (June 20) at 10 pm local time.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21, at 10 am local time. Purchase at coreykentofficial.com.

Black Bandana Tour Dates:

+9/21/24 Paso Robles, CA BarrelHouse Brewing Co. - Brewery and Beer Gardens

*9/22/24 Long Beach, CA Boots In The Park

^9/26/24 Reedley, CA The Wakehouse

^9/27/24 Bakersfield, CA Buck Owens Crystal Palace

*9/28/24 Tempe, AZ Boots In The Park

<10/3/24 Hays, KS Fox Theatre

10/4/24 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater (with Pat Green)

*10/5/24 Burkburnett, TX Friendship Festival

#10/10/24 Little Rock, AR Little Rock Hall

*10/11/24 Bellville, TX Austin County Fair

#10/12/24 Terrell, TX Silver Saloon

-10/16/24 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

-10/17/24 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

-10/18/24 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun - Wolf Den

-10/19/24 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

<10/24/24 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

<10/25/24 West Lafayette, IN Neon Cactus

<10/26/24 Rootstown, OH Dusty Armadillo

^11/1/24 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

#11/8/24 Wichita, KS The Cotillion Ballroom

#11/9/24 Stillwater, OK Tumbleweed Dance Hall

-11/21/24 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

-11/22/24 Charlotte, NC Coyote Joe's

-11/23/24 North Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

International Dates

2/1/25 Dublin, IE The Academy (Green Room)

2/2/25 Belfast, NI The Limelight 1

2/4/25 Glasgow, UK SWG3 TV Studio

2/7/25 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2

2/8/25 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy 2

2/9/25 Bristol, UK The Trinity Centre

2/11/25 London, UK Electric Ballroom

*Previously Announce Fair and Festival Dates

^Braxton Keith

< Kaitlin Butts

-Max McNown

+Karley Scott Collins

#Lauren Watkins

